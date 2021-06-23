Summary and goals of Slovakia

06/23/2021

On at 21:37 CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Spain uncorked as Luis Enrique expected. The national team thrashed Slovakia to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2021, where Croatia awaits you on Monday at the Parken in Copenhagen (6:00 p.m.). La Roja was forceful, did not allow chances and was uncovered in the face of goal. Everything this group of young people needed

ESL

ESP

Slovakia

Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Haraslin (Suslov, 68 ‘), Kucka, Hromada (Lobotka, 45’), Hamsik (Benes, 88 ‘), Mak (Weiss, 68’) and Duda (Duris, 45 ‘) )

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta (Oyarzabal, 76 ‘), Eric Garcia (Pau Torres, 70’), Laporte, Alba, Busquets (Thiago, 70 ‘), Koke, Pedri, Gerard Moreno (Adama, 76’), Morata (Ferran Torres , 65 ‘) and Sarabia

Goals

0-1, Dubravka, own goal (29 ‘); 0-2, Laporte (45 + 3); 0-3, Sarabia (55 ‘); 0-4, Ferran Torres (66 ‘); 0-5, Kucka, own goal (71 ‘)

Referee

Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands). TA: Busquets (39 ‘), Jordi Alba (60’) / Duda (12 ‘)

Incidents

La Cartuja Stadium, 12,580 spectators

Luis Enrique came out with four changes and a team with more ground with the input of Busquets and Azpilicueta, in addition to recovering a more conventional line of four with Eric Garcia of right central. In attack, Sarabia was the novelty to accompany Morata and Gerard Moreno.

Slovakia came out with the plan to endure in their own field and Spain was patient. Morata and Azpilicueta, on a double occasion, They stepped on the area and the goal could arrive in a penalty detected by the VAR for a kick from Hromada to Koke in an attempt to clear. Morata took responsibility and Dubravka got his intention right. Second penalty missed by Spain after Gerard Moreno’s against Sweden.

Luis Enrique came off the bench like a lightning bolt to ask for the support of the stands and the team, unlike the duel

At last the luck of the face

or against Poland, this time it did not collapse. The team continued to move the ball judiciously, looking for spaces and both Sarabia and Pedri they came close to surprising coming from behind.

Spain pressed up and in one of these pressures, Slovakia left the ball at the feet of Sarabia, who sent a whip to the crossbar. The rejection was poisoned with a very high balloon that bothered the Slovakian goal to the point of scoring an own goal in his failed clearance with his fists. Luck finally smiled at Spain. I already played!

Slovakia had a little more possession thereafter and Duda came to stand alone against Unai Simón, although he failed and was also offside. Both teams seemed to settle for this result at halftime when in another Dubravka inaccuracy, Gerard Moreno bit the ball from the end line Laporte jumped with enormous power to head the net. A second goal just before going to the dugout that was a real relief.

Slovakia had no choice but to risk in the second half. With the defeat by two goals it was not even a better third and he stretched lines as he could. Spain found more holes and the third goal ended up coming. Jordi Alba assisted Sarabia so that the PSG player defined a cross shot.

Festival to end

The game was solved and the Red could afford the license to enjoy in the final stretch. Ferran Torres scored as a spur after a perfect strategy play in a corner, finished with assistance from Sarabia. Slovakia was down and bad luck followed when he scored another own goal in a messy play with Kucka as the unfortunate protagonist.

Lucho dosed efforts and gave a little joy with the entrance of Adama Traoré playing sideline. The ex of the Barça has a special ‘feeeling’ with the stands and each start was cheered. The last bars were followed with emotion by the outcome of Sweden-Poland. Swedish victory in extremis sent Spain to second place in the group already a tough cross with Croatia, the world runner-up.