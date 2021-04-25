Summary and goals of Sevilla

04/25/2021 at 8:55 PM CEST

Alex Carazo

If there is something for which he Seville from Lopetegui stands out above the rest is its ability to to compete. Play against whoever you play, whatever the day, no matter the competition. All matches are a final for the Basque coach, who continues to expand his record as the coach with the highest percentage of victories in the Seville team. The season is being to frame.

SEV

GRA

Seville

Bond; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitic (vázquez, 86 ‘), Gómez (Torres, 73’); Suso (Jordán, 59 ‘), De Jong (En-Nesyri, 59’), Ocampos (Gudelj, 86 ‘).

grenade

Silva; Díaz, Nehuen (Quini, 46 ‘), Germán, Neva (Molina, 72’); Gonalons (Montoro, 59 ‘), Yangel; Foulquier, Puertas, Kenedy (Marín, 46 ‘); Suárez (Soldier, 68 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.16 Rakitic. 2-0 M.53 Ocampos. 2-1 M.90 Soldier.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea. TA: Acuña (90 ‘), Koundé (92’) / Kenedy (34 ‘), Puertas (67’).

Incidents

Sánchez-Pizjuán (closed door).

Of course, they faced other teams to which the word compete is too small for them. The grenade from Diego Martinez, with practically no chances throughout the game, he stayed alive until the end, in a few crazy last minutes and in which something practically unusual was witnessed in LaLiga Santander with De Burgos Bengoetxea as the protagonist.

But we go in parts. Rakitic opened the can for him Seville after transforming a penalty that he himself caused by tripping Gonalons behind. The Croatian took responsibility and did not fail. From there, those of Lopetegui They entered the meeting stage that most favored them, dominating the match with the result in their favor. What Yassine Bono be the Zamora this season is no coincidence. It is the result of a lot of work.

Shortly after leaving the locker room, Ocampos put the 2-0 that gave some tranquility to the premises. A calm that is never contagious Lopetegui, in the band it seems that his team is always losing. What a Basque energy. The party died with that result when, at the request of the VAR, the referee indicated penalty in favor of Granada by the hands of Acuna. Soldier he scored from eleven and spiced the game in the last minutes.

And then the unusual came. It would be necessary to pull the file to investigate if what happened today in the Sánchez-Pizjuán has some precedent in our league. From Burgos Bengoetxea added four minuteyes, but when the minute 93 ran, it signaled the end of the meeting. Unbelievers, the players of the grenade They went for the referee to protest while he excused himself by showing who knows what on his watch and the Sevilla fans went to the changing rooms to celebrate.

Suddenly, without knowing why, the Basque referee began to ask the players of the Seville to jump back onto the pitch. “One minute to go,” he snapped. Nobody could believe what was happening. But that’s how it was. Little by little, the 22 players who had finished returned to the field, with some from the Seville team as Acuna having to get dressed again on the field of play after having removed michetas and boots.

Luckily for From Burgos Bengoetxea, and for him Seville, nothing happened in that final minute that ended playing. Surreal, but it ended in an anecdote. New victory for those of Lopetegui, which are already climbing to 70 points and they continue to put pressure in the fight for the title to the first three. With this triumph they mathematically assured the qualification for the next Champions, but the gaze is set much higher now.