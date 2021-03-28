Summary and goals of Serbia

03/27/2021

Roger Payró

Throwing the bracelet, swearing in Aramaic and with a yellow card. This is how Cristiano Ronaldo left the field after the draw against Serbia that he thought he decided, but that Stefan Mitrovic and the absence of VAR deprived him. The center-back took a shot on the line in 93 ‘- the ball went in clearly but no shot showed that it was 100% – and repeated before Jot in the reject. A double heroism that had a point as a reward.

SRB

BY

Serbia

Dmitrovic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Lazovic (Maksimovic, 46 ‘), Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Kostic (Ristic, 72’); Tadic (Djuricic, 82 ‘) Vlahovic (Radoncic, 46’) and A. Mitrovic (Jovic, 87 ‘).

Portugal

Lopes; Cedric Soares, Rúben Dias, Jose Fonte, Cancelo (Nuno Mendes, 72 ‘); Danilo Pereira, Sergio Oliveira (Renato Sanches, 72 ‘); Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes (Palhinha 91 ‘), Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Jack. 0-2 M. 36 Jack. 1-2 M. 46 Mitrovic. 2-2 M. 60 Kostic.

Referee

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Maksimovic (57 ‘), A. Mitrovic (85’) / Bruno Fernandes (53 ‘) Jose Fonte (54’) and Cristiano Ronaldo (94 ‘). TR: Milenkovic (92 ‘).

Incidents

Stadion Rajko Mitic. Behind closed doors.

The Liverpool forward was on his way to being the man of the night. He has already left his injury behind and is once again opportune like few others. Two heads of his, to centers of Bernardo Silva and Soares, cemented what should be the victory of the peninsular team. In both, Milenkovic appeared in the photo, who ended up expelled in the discount and caught a game to forget.

But from tranquility to stress. The tremendous nap that Portugal hit at the beginning of the restart it cost him a double upset. First Aleksandar Mitrovic, to the center of the newly admitted Radonjic, headed the meshes 30 seconds into the second half and KosticFifteen minutes later, a great counterattack ended in which the Hertha player dressed as an assistant again.

Before Lopes had to appear to avoid a goal from Tadic, which next was close to giving the tie to Milenkovic. They were the best minutes of the Balkan team, which did not finish turning it around and the game was castled.

Both seemed to sign the tables until the controversial action arrived in extra time, with Joao Félix and Jovic on the green. The two came out in the last minutes but they had no significance. First points left by Serbia and Portugal on the way to Qatar 2022.