Fourth match for Schalke since football returned in Germany and fourth loss. David Wagner’s boys do not raise their heads and continue with their particular de-escalation. There are already eleven consecutive games in which the Ruhr basin team does not know what it is to reap the three points and the European squares are seen further and further away. The technician knows that if a victory does not come soon, his pupils will be without objectives. Luckily the first lap was good.

05/30/2020 at 17:54

CEST

SPORT.es

SCH

WER

Schalke

Nübel; Kabak, Sané, Todibo (Oczipka, 46¿); Kenny, McKennie (Boujellab, 55 ‘), Schöpf, Miranda (Burgstaller, 80¿); Matondo (Raman, 46 ‘), Gregoritsch (Kutucu, 58’) and Caligiuri.

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka; Gebre Selassie, Langkamp, ​​Moisander, Friedl; Vogt, Eggestein, Klaassen, Bittencourt (Osako, 46 ​​’) (Gross, 91¿); Sargent (Bargfrede, 70¿) and Rashica (Selke, 58 ‘).

Referee

Felix Zwayer. T.A .: Gregoritsch (3 ‘), Todibo (26’), McKennie (44 ‘), Boujellab (83¿), Kabak (93¿) / Langkamp (20’), Osako (63 ‘), Selke (93¿).

Incidents

Veltins Arena (without spectators).

Without Mascarell, Serdar and Harit, Schalke runs out of differential talent in midfield. The same thing happened again against Werder Bremen. Too much defense, little football in between and above that nothing comes. Especially in a first half dominated from cover to cover by an opponent who is in full struggle to avoid relegation.

Those of Bremen showed they wanted more and they went ahead on the scoreboard after a serious error in the ball from Todibo, who wanted to do more than was necessary and ended up giving Bittencourt a goal. You also have to know how to put it in the squad. Nübel, who returned to ownership due to the need to score points, could do little. Deserved so much for a Werder that in the second half he saw how Schalke was more.

Wagner broke the defense of five, took Todibo and the team was improving with the passage of minutes. He had some attempt to achieve a tie that would not have been undeserved, but this squad lacks a top goal. Neither Burgstaller, nor Gregoritsch, nor Raman offered anything different before a Pavlenka who took the one that came clear. The Schalke died on the shore and continues to plummet.

