Summary and goals of Sassuolo

05/12/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Juventus is still alive in the fierce fight for the Champions League, but his flirtation with the debacle could have turned out to be a frog. Because the final 1-3 in front of the Sassuolo, dominating but nicked in the auction, was most deceptive. The team of Pirlo It was a nervous wreck, nullified, and had to appear Buffon to save a penalty. But he forgave the painting so much From Zerbi what Rabiot Y Ronaldo, on his 100th goal at the club, they made him pay. After both Scraper, Dybala sentenced the against. Diana is also a centenary.

SAS

JUV

Sassuolo

Consigli; Toljan (Chiriches, 56 ‘), Marlon, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos (Rogerio, 76’); Obiang (Lopez, 56 ‘), Locatelli; Berardi, Traoré (Defrel, 56 ‘), Boga (Djuricic, 77’); Scraperi.

Juventus

Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Arthur (Bentancur, 61 ‘), Rabiot, Chiesa (Square, 81’); Dybala (McKennie, 81 ‘) and Ronaldo.

Goals

0-1 M. 28 Rabiot. 0-2 M. 45 Ronaldo. 1-2 M. 59 Raspadori. 1-3 M. 66 Dybala.

Referee

Piero Giacomelli. TA: Marlon (18 ‘) / Danilo (24’), Chiesa (32 ‘).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at MAPEI Stadium corresponding to matchday 36 of Serie A.

The first time the Juve tried to press up, the Sassuolo threatened space. Toljan accepted the takeoff runway that gave him Alex sandro on the left wing and crossed from the baseline for the shot of Traoré. His powerful shot found no door. He insisted on the formula and the ‘neroverdi’ caressed the goal again in a left-footed shot from Berardi that brushed the square.

The warning scared the ‘Vecchia Signora’, who stepped back and ceded dominance to the Sassuolo. Those of From ZerbiIn addition, they were much more effective in pressure. The Juve he was unable to cross fields. And with the stress came the mistakes. Rabiot lost the leather within the area and Bonucci, very slow before the young man Scraper, made a clamorous penalty. At 16 minutes, the duel took on dramatic tints for those of Pirlo, but Buffon broke in to clear the maximum penalty to Berardi. Extra life.

The Sassuolo he continued with his merciless harassment. But luckily for the Juve, he only had mercy in the area. Scared, the ‘Vecchia Signora‘defended by accumulation. He was reeling before the ‘neroverdi’ touch festival. Up to nine men ended up inside the area in a shot of Scraper that a defender took out under sticks. It did not offer any more guarantees on the ball out. Traoré Y Vogue they forgave after losses and Buffon showed off again to take out a missile from Obiang.

The Juve he was on the ropes. But if the unwritten football bible indicates something – with neon letters – it is that the team that forgives ends up paying for it. And in two isolated actions, the ‘Vecchia Signora‘put the party on track. First Rabiot, with all the rear pending Christian Y Dybala, he hit the post with a left foot from the front. And at the edge of rest, Christian He controlled a long ball, slipped it between the legs of the former Barcelona player Marlon and beat low to Consigli. It could have been a 3-0, but the holiday came with 0-2.

The passage through changing rooms did not alter the script of the meeting. The initial whiplash of ChiesaTireless as ever, it was a mirage. The Juve she kept locked in the back and the Sassuolo to his own, challenge the statistics, until the end Scraper managed to beat Buffon. The defense collaborated, which allowed him to control only in the area. Shortly after, Alex sandro saved ‘in extremis’ the tie of Berardi.

But the ‘bianconeri’ hit the counter again, the only scenario where they have felt comfortable this season. Bentancur drove and yielded to Dybala, which he defined with a subtle Vaseline. The 1-3 killed the game and could still put the icing on the cake Christian in a shot that ran into the stick. Triumph keeps the Juve to a point of the Champions, but not too optimistic. This Saturday it’s time to measure yourself at Inter. And that nobody expects a favor from Conte.