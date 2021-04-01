Summary and goals of Sabadell

03/31/2021

On at 22:34 CEST

EFE

Sabadell added his eighth consecutive home draw in a fast-paced Catalan derby against Girona (2-2) in which the locals were not enough with the two goals from Stoichkov nor to the people of Girona its greater dominance.

SAT

GIR

Sabadell

Mackay; Óscar Rubio, Jaime, Juan Ibiza; Héber Pena (Víctor, 60 ‘), Undabarrena, Boniquet (Grego Sierra, 90’), Josu; Aarón Rey (Néstor, min, 79 ‘), Stoichkov (Guruzeta, 79’) Edgar (Adri Cuevas, 46 ‘).

Girona

Juan Carlos; Bernardo, Arnau, Santi Bueno; Yan Couto, Cristoforo (Terrats, 72 ‘), Monchu (Stuani, 82’), Gumbau (Kebe, 72 ‘), Franquesa; Samu Saiz (Pablo Moreno, 88 ‘) Mamadou Sylla.

Goals

1-0 M. 8 Stoichkov. 1-1 M. 44 Gumbau. 2-1 M. 45 + 2 Stoichkov. 2-2 M. 51 Samu Sáiz (pen.).

Referee

Hernández maeso (Extremadura). AS: Boniquet (36 ‘), Edgar (42’), Jaime Sánchez (51 ‘) Rubio (77’) / Couto (21 ‘), Bernardo (24’), Monchu (79 ‘) and Juanpe (off the field, 89 ‘).

Incidents

Nova Creu Alta. Behind closed doors.

The first half was very attractive. In minute 8 came the first goal of the game. Stoichkov took advantage a serious mistake by Bernardo with a head butt back to score 1-0 over the exit of Juan Carlos.

Girona had the first time in a two against one that they wasted Sylla before Mackay. Sabadell took a step back and Girona’s dominance was total in the first half. Gumbau He tested it with a kick bitten from outside the area that Mackay saved. Again the local goal intervened with success in a spectacular Slalom by Samu Saiz.

Sabadell had an unbeatable chance to score 2-0. A great pass from Stoichkov on Aaron King the Galician picked it up but his shot crashed on the stick. Two minutes later came 1-1. A personal action of the youthful Arnau finished it to the network Gerard Gumbau to tie.

The local team reacted immediately by getting 2-1 in a sensational play by Aarón Rey. The Galician tried it first in a shot that Juan Carlos rejected. Aaron King He picked up the ball and after an intermission with a back pass that Stoichkov finished off the net by deceiving the Girona goalkeeper. A first half of Girona dominance and a lot of danger harlequin with two goals and a post.

The second part started just as fast. Stoichkov was close to the treble. However, what would come was 2-2, the referee, at the request of the VAR, signaled a penalty of Jaime on Mamadou Sylla. The maximum penalty is very doubtful.

Samu saiz, the best of the visitors was about to repeat so much, with a game that Mackay ruined. In the last bars he entered Stuani but curiously, the best opportunity ended up being local in the last action in which Undabarrena completely just shot into the clouds.

Sabadell falls back to the relegation zone after the triumph of Castellón in Albacete and Girona adds only one point in their aspirations to play for promotion.