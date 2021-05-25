Summary and goals of Sabadell

05/24/2021

On at 23:55 CEST

Joan Blanch

Two goals from Adri caves, the fourth of the season, and another of the top scorer Stoichkov in a good first half they gave the Center d’Esports Sabadell the victory against Ponferradina (2-0).

SAT

PUT

Sabadell

Mackay, Stoichkov (Aarón Rey, 87 ‘), Jaime, Adri Cuevas, Edgar (Pedro Capó, 77’), Néstor (Guruzeta, 87 ‘), Óscar Rubio, Juan Ibiza, Grego, Pierre and Undabarrena (Aleix Coch, 92’ )

Ponferradina

Caro, Ríos Reina, Amo (Aguza, 72 ‘), Sielva, Yuri (Dani Romera, 72’), Curro, Doncel (Gaspar 45 ‘), Paris, Saúl Crespo (Pablo Valcarce, 45’), Pascanu and Juergen (Kaxe , 65 ‘)

Goals

1-0 M. 10 Adri Cuevas. 2-0 M. 34 Stoichkov.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician). TA Undabarrena (23 ‘) and Juan Ibiza (73’) / Amo (70 ‘)

Stadium

Nova Creu Alta. Door closed.

It was not a brilliant match of those of Antonio Hidalgo but they did what they had to do and they achieved the goal of reaching the last day alive, where the harlequins will visit the Mirandés Sports Club.

In the second half, Sabadell knew how to maintain the difference and was even able to increase the difference with a shot at the post. Edgar and a goal disallowed to Nestor that would have definitively sentenced the crash.

With this triumph, the defeats of Alcorcón and Lugo and the triumph of Lugo, the Center d’Esports remains one point short of permanence but with many more options to continue in professional football, as long as it is capable of adding three points in the last game of the season.