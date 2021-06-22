Summary and goals of Russia – Denmark (1-4) match of matchday 3

06/21/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Nobody has had it more difficult, few deserved it more than Denmark. The Scandinavian painting, marked by the collapse of Eriksen, reached the last empty day. Although he deserved much more before Belgium Y Finland. But on the final date, at last, the team of Hjulmand swept a Russia no reaction capacity. The thrashing by 1-4, coupled with the Belgian victory over Finland, classifies those of Martin Braithwaite as group seconds. In eighths they will be measured at Welsh from Gareth Bale.

RUS

DIN

Russia

Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Diveev, Dzhikiya, Kudryashov (Karavaev, 68 ‘), Kuzyaev (Mukhin, 68’); Ozdoev (Sobolev, 62 ‘), Zobnin; Miranchuk (Zhemaletdinov, 62 ‘), Golovin; Dzyuba.

Denmark

Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass (Stryger Larsen, 60 ‘), Hojbjerg, Delaney (Jensen, 85’), Maehle; Braithwaite (Cornelius, 85 ‘), Poulsen (Dolberg, 60’) and Damsgaard (Norgaard, 72 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 38 Damsgaard. 0-2 M. 59 Poulsen. 1-2 M. 69 Dzyuba (pen.). 1-3 M. 80 Christensen. 1-4 M. 82 Maehle.

Referee

Clément Turpin (France). TA: Kudryashov (28 ‘), Diveyev (75’) / Delaney (57 ‘).

With the fervor of Parken As fuel, Denmark came out at a thousand revolutions. More intense, with a Braithwaite delivered in every effort, the Scandinavian team shook their opponent without materializing any occasion. The first arrival was for Russia. Golovin flopped the ball in the center circle, put the direct and stood before Schmeichel. The goalkeeper of the Leicester.

The scare destabilized Denmark. The fear of fitting in entered the scene, a shortcut to elimination. He maintained control of the ball, but without any risk. Y Russia, well planted in the back, played on the opponent’s nerves. Hatching obscene seconds into each interruption. The Parken he despaired as the duel entered swampy ground for the Scandinavians. Because in each transition, those of Cherchesov they were emitting danger signals.

But they were neither Golovin neither Miranchukbut danish Hojbjerg who almost opened the scoring. The cannon shot from the player Tottenham from the front, to which I would never have reached Safonov, brushed the post and set the stadium on fire again. Denmark He stepped forward and soon found reward in the most beautiful way possible. Perhaps the Russian defense sinned in inaction, which left Damsgaard receive on the front and orient yourself before executing. But the shot of the young talent of the Sampdoria, a powerful jump to the squad, was incontestable.

Denmark It was third, but the result was insufficient. As long as the 0-0 between Belgium Y Finland, more goals were needed. And those of Hjulmand they found them soon. Helped Kuzyaev, who with a suicide service planted Poulsen before the bow, with Safonov defeated. Still third, it was worth to overcome Ukraine but not to Swiss. More wood. Maehle, hammer on the left-handed lane, tested Safonov Y Dolberg wasted a gift from Braithwaite in the mouth of the goal.

The gunpowder that was missing in Copenhagen came from St. Petersburg. The Parken exploded with the goal of Lukaku to Finland, which ascended to the second step at Denmark. But many had their smiles frozen. Meanwhile the Belgian both were reviewed and annulled, Turpin sanctioned a very doubtful penalty Christensen on Sobolev. Dzyuba did not forgive, but the jug of cold water would be insufficient to stop a Denmark already runaway.

Belgium He went ahead again on Russian soil, this time legally, and the Scandinavian team executed the final thrust. Christensen scored 1-3 with a long distance howitzer and MaehleAfter the umpteenth race, he closed the win. Catharsis in the Parken it was complete. Denmark will be measured in the round of 16 at Welsh from Gareth Bale in Amsterdam.