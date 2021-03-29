Summary and goals of Romania

03/28/2021

On 03/29/2021 at 09:16 AM CEST

Alex carazo

Romania He kept a very short result until the end and had the tie in two very clear actions in the final minutes. Germany he was much superior throughout the game but he did not close the match and was about to pay dearly. He returned to accuse one of the main “must” of the ‘Mannschaft‘in recent times: the forcefulness in front of the goal.

Romania

Nita; Popescu, Chiriches, Tosca, Camora (Burca, 46 ‘); Marin, Stanciu; Hagi (Maxim, 83 ‘), Tanase (Cicaldau, 83’), Mihaila (Man, 66 ‘); Keseru (Puscas, 65 ‘).

Germany

Neuer; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Can, Ginter; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gündogan; Sané (Younes, 94 ‘), Havertz (Werner, 77’), Gnabry (Neuhaus, 92 ‘).

Referee

Clément Turpin. TA: Popescu (16 ‘) / Kimmich (93’).

He opened the can soon the combined Joachim Löw with a goal at the pleasure of Gnabry after an assistance of Havertz. Romania decided to advance lines in the first minutes and Germany he penalized him by taking advantage of the spaces left by the defense behind him. The Chelsea striker broke into space, in a dubious position (remember that there is no VAR in World Cup Qualifying matches), and served the goal on a plate to the Bayern winger.

From there, the game followed the expected course. The Germans increased their dominance with very long possessions and basing their entire game on a midfield that, in the absence of Kroos, is responding perfectly in this selection break. Kimmich, Goretzka and Gündogan form a trio capable of dominating any rival, and even more so against a Romania retracted that sought to reach the end alive.

And he achieve it. Neither Sané, neither Gnabry, neither Havertz are characterized by their great scoring force, already this Germany It has been hard for him to close the games for a long time. 19 shots were not enough to extend the score. Romania It came up in the last ten minutes and could have achieved a draw very commendable to confirm the great evolution that is assumed to the U21 generation that little by little is gaining a place in the absolute, led by a Hagi that today did not have his best day

Puscas first and Stanciu afterwards, they came very close to scoring the goal that would have left Romania at the top of the group together Germany. But in the end, experience prevailed. And the quality, of course. Second win in two days of the ‘Mannschaft‘which, yes, they are very solid in defense.