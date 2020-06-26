With more suffering than expected, the Rome defeated in the Olympic to the compact Sampdoria of Claudio Ranieri. The lu blucerchati ’, needing points to escape the descent, opened the scoring thanks to a‘ giallorosso ’error, but the irruption of Edin Dzeko after the restart, he reversed the course of the match. The great it captain ’scored a double that allows the‘ Wolf ’to take hold in European positions.

06/25/2020

Rome

Mirante; Peres (Zappacosta, 61 ‘), Smalling, Ibáñez, Kolarov; Veretout, Diawara (Cristante, 61 ‘); Carles Pérez (Ünder, 72 ‘), Pastore (Pellegrini, 61’), Mkhitaryan (85 ‘); Dzeko.

Sampdoria

Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello (Murru, 81 ‘); Depaoli, Thorsby, Ekdal, Linetty (Gastón, 70 ‘), Jankto (Leris, 63’); Gabbiadini (Bonazzoli, 63 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Gabbiadini. 1-1 M. 64 Dzeko (pen.). 2-1 M. 85 Dzeko.

Referee

Gianpaolo Calabrese. T.A .: Mkhitaryan (81 ‘) / Jankto (39’) and Gabbiadini (59 ‘).

The capitalist picture started with more force. Dzeko and Pastore They generated the first occasions of the duel, but it would be Sampdoria in charge of releasing the scoreboard. Did Gabbiadini, the smartest in the class, who dribbled Audero after intercepting a reckless assignment of Diawara towards his archer. The Rome he recovered from the blow and looked without reservation for the tie. I almost did it Veretout, but his goal was canceled by the referee after reviewing the Var.

The goal would not come until after the break, when Pellegrini he invented a shipment pumped to the back of the rear that Dzeko he ordered to save with a violent volley. Shortly after, Kolarov crashed into the wood a direct foul that would have put the ‘She-wolf’Ahead in the email. But it would not be until 85 ‘that the Bosnian giant would reappear to sign the 2-1, again in a first kick after a high pass to the rival rear.