Summary and goals of Roma

04/15/2021

On at 23:23 CEST

Cristina Moreno

Roma became the only Italian representative in the semi-finals of the Europa League after eliminating Ajax with draws both in the first leg and in the second leg of the tie. A goal from Brobbey early in the second half he gave wings to the Dutch who saw their progression cut short after a goal from Dzeko that sentenced the meeting.

ROM

AHA

Rome

Pau López; Mancini, Cristante, Ibáñez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Diawara, Calafiori (Villar, 79 ‘); Pellegrini, Mkhitarian (Pedro, 86 ‘); Dzeko (Borja Mayoral, 79 ‘)

Ajax

Stekelenbourg; Klaiber (Schuurs, 22 ‘(Idrissi, 82’)), Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez (Kudus, 69 ‘), Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony (Brobbey, 46 ‘), Tadic, Neres (Traoré, 82’).

Goals

0-1 M. 49 Brobbey. 1-1 M. 71 Dzeko.

Referee

Anthony Taylor (England) TA: Ibáñez (43 ‘), Veretout (66’), Mancini (68 ‘), Dzeko (78’), Cristante (85 ‘) / Tagliafico (89’), Lisandro (92 ‘)

Stadium

Olympic of Rome. Door closed.

Despite the advantage with which it started after the tie in the first leg, the Roman team started strongly and was about to open the scoring if the target of Veretout he would not have shot offside. A wake-up call for those of Have hag They reacted fast. Attack on the weak band, the left defended by the young man Calafiori, and overwhelming possession of the ball that served to neutralize Roma. A dominance that, on the other hand, did not translate into clear occasions and that sent the duel to rest even with 0-0 on the scoreboard.

Ajax needed to risk more if they wanted to turn around a tie that was getting uphill. And although the Dutch came out calmly, luck lined up on their side, with an action of Brobbey you just entered the lawn. Simple play, with the ‘ajacied’ winning the back of the defense and ahead of Pau López to send the ball to the back of the net, and incidentally, tighten the tie. A goal that forced Roma to show much more than what they had taught up to that moment.

Shortly afterwards came the second warning for the Italians when Tadic he caught a dead ball in the area to finish off the back of the net. The goal did not rise to the scoreboard after a passage through the VAR in which the referee appreciated a foul in a previous action.

But football is capricious and when Rome was having the worst time came the unfortunate action of Ajax. Against led by Calafiori, Timber’s inopportune slip, center that touches in Gravenberch and the ball to the far post where he did not forgive Dzeko.

Jug of cold water for some, oxygen balloon for others who managed to stop the ‘ajacied’ push with that goal. From that moment, Ajax was blurred from the game that entered a phase of locked play that did not benefit their game. He only needed to hold out for Roma for the referee to whistle the end of the game.

Very close tie that fell from the Roman side that will be measured in the semifinals at Manchester United. The best result of the Romanist team in the Uefa Cup / Europa League dates back to 1990-1991, when they reached and lost the final, played in a double game, against Inter Milan.

His absolute best result in the European cups was the 1983 European Cup final, lost on penalties against Liverpool at the Roman Olympic.