Summary and goals of Rennes-PSG (1-1) match of matchday 36.

05/09/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

The Parisian team left two points in Rennes that could be decisive in their career with Lille to win Ligue 1. Pochettino, very ineffective, they were unable to overcome a Rennes that deserved more and that leaves very touched, also in France, the winning project that it wants Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

REN

PSG

REN

Gomis; Traoré (Soppy, 93 ‘), Aguerd, Da Silva, Maouassa (Henrique, 78’); Bourigeaud, Ugochukwu (Grenier, 61 ‘), Tait; Doku, Guirassy (Del Castillo, 92 ‘), Terrier (Diouf, 79’).

PSG

Keylor Navas; Kurzawa (Diallo, 55 ‘), Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Dagba (Florenzi, 80’); Draxler (Icardi, 80 ‘), Pereira, Herrera (Gueye, 70’); Neymar, Kean, Di María (Rafinha, 69 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 45 + 6 ‘Neymar; 1-1 M. 70 Guirassy;

Incidents

TA: Aguerd (45 + 5 ‘), Herrera (57’), De Castillo (89 ‘), Tait (92’). TR: Kimpembe (87 ‘)

And it is that all the pressure was for Paris Saint-Germain, that after the incontestable victory of Lille in the northern derby against Lens, could not fail in the field of Rennes. Eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday at the Etihad, the Pochettino they needed to recover quickly so as not to let go of the frantic fight for the league title.

And even more so now that they have run out of Champions, the Parisians are forced to conquer the competition of the French regularity again, because despite being alive in the Cup, at the moment only a minor title, the French Super Cup, too little for their aspirations.

Changes in the Parisian eleven

To follow the Lille train, the Argentine coach refreshed his team a lot with respect to the semifinals in Manchester. Still without Mbappé, the offensive weight of the team fell back on Neymar and, with him in front, PSG was very confident with the ball, easily generating chances, but forgiving excessively.

And this is when the headlines of the engine room began to be missed. Without Walls and, above all, without Verrati, the rhythm of the game was not what they needed for the individualities to emerge. And with the minutes, PSG was losing precision. He was becoming less and less comfortable on the pitch, which Rennes took advantage of to grow, start spreading the game and threaten the goal of Keylor.

The two teams lengthened, the lines were wide open and each arrival became an occasion in both goals. But when the game was more open, a gift from heaven – or from VAR– changed the shock.

Neymar, renewal with goal

The minutes of addition of the first part were disputed when a center of Say Maria ended with a penalty of Brave on Kurzawa that, despite not being indicated in the first instance, it was once reviewed by the VAR. Neymar, which is not much to waste gifts, did not fail and led his team with an advantage on the scoreboard at halftime, thus celebrating his recent renewal with a goal.

A goal that was not enough, because Rennes, who deserved more, kept pushing and those of Pochettino they began to have vertigo. PSG is not used to the situation of not depending on oneself and the pressure began to take its toll, in part also to the wear of the Champions against the City of Guardiola.

He had started ahead and PSG could not intimidate the locals. Suffering when he had to run backwards, Navas once again established himself in the savior by putting out big hands. But when it all depends on your last player, there are times when it is not enough to have a higher quality. And after a corner, Guirassy rose majestically to head the ball to the back of the net and raise a tie to the scoreboard that knew little for the locals, which unhinged a PSG that finished with 10 for the expulsion of impotence of Kimpembe and that takes them 3 points away from a leader, Lille, who are not showing any intention of abandoning the first position.

Remain two days, 6 points up for grabs and an ending in which anything can happen. Ligue 1, red hot and with PSG off the hook.