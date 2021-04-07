Summary and goals of Real Sociedad

04/07/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Athletic ran out of vendetta. After losing the Cup final last Saturday, the Basque league derby did not quench their thirst for revenge either (1-1). It seemed that a head of Villalibre in 85 ‘I was going to give him a joy in the form of three points but the immediate singing of Unai Simón in a center-kick by Roberto López he was deprived. The worst for Marcelino, Yeray and Yuri’s injuries. On April 17 comes the Cup final against Barça and both could be low.

Real society

Remiro; Elustondo (Gorosabel, 62 ‘), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen (Monreal, 33’); Guevara, Zubimendi; Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal (Januzaj, 62 ‘), Carlos Fernández (Roberto López, 71’); and Isak (Portu, 71 ‘).

Athletic

Unai Simon; De Marcos (Capa, 46 ‘), Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri (Balenziaga, 49’); Berenguer, Dani García, Unai Vencedor, Muniain (Lekue, 69 ‘); Williams and Raúl García (Villalibre, 69 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 85 Villalibre. 1-1 M. 89 Roberto López.

Referee

Sñanchez Martínez (Murcian). TA: Aihen (12 ‘), Zubeldia (38’), Zubimendi (84 ‘) / Dani García (22’).

Incidents

Reale Arena. Behind closed doors.

The effort of La Cartuja was noticed. The hall of honor for the people of Bilbao was the prelude to a thick first half. Williams and Raul Garcia They tried it on the rojiblanco side while two set pieces were the poor offensive balance txuri-urdin. No shot on goal and one team injury. Aihen Muñoz and Yeray they did not come to rest.

Marcelino had left with the same eleven of the final while Imanol Alguacil made up to five changes, but there were already movements after the holiday. One of them forced, by another injury, in this case of Yuri. There was more action in the second act – it wasn’t difficult – and Berenguer touched the goal in a great technical action.

The entrance of For your and Roberto Lopez on the realistic side, he dynamited his attack and both had it to overtake their own. However, it was Villalibre the one that penalized in a moved final section. Berenguer he put a center to it with care and the ‘buffalo’, who had come out of refreshment, nodded to the net.

He did not have time or to be able to prepare to remove the trumpet that he saw how Unai Simón was doing Athletic a disservice. The international goal for Spain ate a lateral center of Roberto Lopez and those of Marcelino were left without being able to consummate their revenge and ten points from Europe. Recover the fifth square La Real, who fights with Betis and Villarreal with whom he is tied on points.