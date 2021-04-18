Summary and goals of Real Sociedad

04/18/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

Alex Carazo

No more adjectives for him Seville from Julen lopetegui. The Basque coach continues to expand his record as a coach with the best victory average for the Seville team and does so on the basis of meritorious triumphs. Comeback in the Reale Arena before a Real society that does not raise its head in the league and can end the day out of Europa League positions.

RSO

SEV

Real society

Remiro; Elustondo (Guridi, 75 ‘), Le Normand (Gorosabel, 75’), Zubeldia, Monreal; Oyarzabal (Januzaj, 75 ‘), Zubimendi, Guevara, Barrenetxea (Portu, 83’); Isak, Fernández.

Seville

Bond; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Jordán (Gudelj, 77 ‘), Gómez (Torres, 77’); Suso (Rakitic, 66 ‘), En-Nesyri (De Jong, 90’), Ocampos.

Goals

1-0 M.5 Fernandez. 1-1 M.22 Fernando. 1-2 M.24 En-Nesyri.

Referee

Jaime Latre. TA: Fernández (59 ‘), Isak (64’), Barrenetxea (71 ‘) / Diego Carlos (51’), Jordán (75 ‘).

Incidents

Reale Arena (door closed).

The locals went ahead very early with the goal of Carlos Fernandez, the first in the league with the ‘txuriurdin’ shirt. The former Granada player is not having much prominence in San Sebastián, but today he has responded to the confidence that he has given him Imanol with the second consecutive ownership. He started the play himself with the opening towards Elustondo and finished it from inside the area behind the center of the side of the Real.

Oddly enough in a team of Lopetegui, which does not allow any player to be distracted for a second, the Seville he was slow to enter the match, and penalized him with the early goal against. Still, it didn’t take much for the visitors to turn the score around. In just two minutes, on the 22nd and 24th, first Ferdinand and then En-Nesyri They put Sevilla ahead.

Temporadón of the Moroccan striker, who is being decisive in the spectacular campaign of the Seville. From the advantage, the party entered “Seville territory”, began to dominate the match and the Real had many difficulties to generate danger on the goal of Bond. They move like fish in the water in these situations of advantage on the scoreboard.

In the end, a very important triumph for those of Lopetegui to continue dreaming, why not, for being in the fight for the league title in the last games. Much credit.