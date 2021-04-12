Summary and goals of Real Betis-Atlético de Madrid (1-1) match of matchday 30

04/11/2021

On at 23:48 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Leader, yes. But the figures keep getting worse. In Heliopolis and ahead on the scoreboard, Atlético won two new points and there are already fourteen in the last ten days. Practically half. The injuries of Joao Félix, Trippier and Thomas Lemar further cloud the rojiblanco horizon. Betis does not dismount from Europe.

BET

ATM

Real Betis

Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Guido (Carvalho, 90 ‘), Canales; Ruibal (Lainez, 75 ‘), Joaquín (Juanmi, 63’), Tello; Fekir.

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier (Vrsaljko, 78 ‘), Savic, Giménez, Hermoso (Lodi, 63’), Carrasco; Koke, Herrera (Vitolo, 63 ‘), Saúl; Joao Félix (Torreira, 48 ‘), Correa.

Goals

0-1 M.5 Carrasco. 1-1 M.20 Tello.

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic). No reprimands.

Countryside

Benito Villamarín. Behind closed doors.

Carrasco opened the bottle

Atlético did not need to score. Barely five minutes had elapsed on the timer and Yannick Carrasco called the 0-1. The Belgian took advantage of a dead ball inside the small area to, after throwing Marc Bartra to the canvas with a hip blow, blur the bitter expression of Simeone.

Vindicating themselves against adversity – Lemar fell from eleven due to discomfort at the last minute – the colchoneros parked their stinginess to lock up a Betis to see them come. Saúl, at the far post, forced Claudio Bravo to intervene to cradle the ball on his chest. The rojiblanco team interpreted the game unambiguously.

The Andalusians, without offensive reference by Pellegrini’s ingenuity, found no light in the lush forest planted by Cholo. Until the magic of Joaquín appeared, disguised as Curro Romero. The portuense looked at the lying down and created the action of the green-and-white tie. I passed Álex Moreno, first center to the intestine of the area and Tello, almost with the plank of the foot, balanced. Look and dedication to the sky of the Vallesan footballer.

There was no middle ground. Literally. The game lost its judgment, with the midfielders absent and the attackers in vertical mode. Correa and Carrasco challenged Claudio Bravo. Emerson quickened Oblak’s pulse. Pure tachycardia in Heliópolis.

Joao Félix, the ‘pupae’

The Portuguese received a hard tackle, albeit apparently fortuitous, from Mandi on the edge of the break. The ‘7’ proved it in the opening bars after the break. His right ankle said ‘nanay’.

Simeone wrapped up the team and got lungs with Torreira. Atlético took a step back and Betis took his hand and arm. The ‘Thirteen Bars’ were an offensive typhoon, leading the rojiblancos centrals with their second-line appearances. Oblak dug in the palms of his gloves to ward off a powerful but focused header from Emerson. Ruibal rested on his laurels in a heads-up that Giménez blocked coming from behind and Diego Laínez, in his first appearance, looked for the strain of the post, where the Slovenian’s saving mitt reassured a sufferer, but Atleti leader. Correa had a final double chance. The definition is not the strong point of the Argentine.