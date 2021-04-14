Summary and goals of PSG

04/13/2021

On at 23:50 CEST

Sebastian Vargas Rozo

It was not a cliché. This was indeed an early final, and they both knew how to behave as such. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich gave football professorship in the Parc des Princes and, although the victory was won by the Germans by 0-1, the tie was for the French thanks to 2-3 in the first leg, and they are in the semifinals with a brilliant Neymar.

PSG

BAY

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor; Dagba, Danilo, Kimpembe, Diallo (Bakker, 59 ‘); Gueye, Paredes; Di María (Herrera, 88 ‘), Neymar, Draxler (Kean, 73’); Mbappe.

Bayern

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Lucas H., Davies (Musiala, 71 ‘); Kimmich, Alaba; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting (J. Martínez, 85 ‘).

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Dagba (55 ‘), Herrera (90’) / Alaba (52 ‘), Müller (68’).

Incidents

Quarter-finals (round). Princes Park. Door closed.

And, speaking of phrases, “the one who was burned with milk sees a cow and cries & rdquor; it served Mauricio Pochettino, who had a lesson well learned. Because he was not willing for the first leg to happen to him: a Bayern that tied PSG hand and foot, despite the Bavarian fall. The Argentine raised the game and individual duels differently, forcing the Germans to suffer the loss of Robert Lewandowski.

Because Bayern could create, arrive and scare Keylor Navas’ premises, but they missed the presence of the Pole in the area. Eric Choupo-Moting and his efforts were insufficient to break zero. Sané and Coman, electric, arrived without sense. And, although they kept the incessant pressure characteristic of Hansi Flick, PSG dodged it with good and quick touches to look up Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

When this pair was turned on, the best minutes of the capital team arrived. Ney crashed two balls into the posts guarded by Neuer and, frustrated, he had to see his goal fall with Choupo-Moting’s goal. He was hunting a rebound from Keylor in the small area, headlong, demanded and away from the glare and lights, because ugly goals are worth the same. The inexorable law of the ex.

Y It was difficult to explain that the player who passed through PSG had more goals than Neymar at the end of the first half. But it was the German striker who broke the actions to go to rest with an advantage for his own.

This is why they say that Messi wants to play with Neymar again: The great game that brought Neuer headfirst | MEDIAPRO

In the second half the script had the same intensity, but now with the Bavarian handicap of having only 45 ‘to score a second goal. Meanwhile, the PSG to its own: the magic of its figures. They even scored after 70 ‘with a Neymar-Mbappé combination that the Frenchman finished off with violence. The VAR, however, annulled it for offside.

And it will not be for not trying that Bayern was left out. Flick even admitted Javi Martínez from ‘9’ pure, but not even for those did they manage to pierce Keylor Navas’ goal again. Revenge was consummated and the Parisians threw their executioner off the ‘Champions train’. The champion says goodbye.