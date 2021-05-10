Summary and goals of PSG-Lens (2-1) match of matchday 35.

05/01/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

PSG become provisional leader of French Ligue 1 after beating a combative Lens with a goal and an assist from a Neymar very committed, both in attack and defense. Those of Pochettino They do not throw in the towel in the domestic competition and face the decisive match against City on Tuesday with the confidence that still gives them to see themselves with all their options intact to win in Ligue 1.

PSG

LEN

PSG

Keylor Navas; Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Dagba (Kehrer, 19 ‘), Abdou Diallo; Sarabia (Verratti, 60 ‘), Idrissa Gueye (Herrera, 60’), Danilo Pereira; Neymar (Kean, 92 ‘), Draxler (Rafinha, 92’), Icardi

LEN

Wuilker Fariñez; Jonathan Clauss, Steven Fortes, Clement Michelin (Jean, 82 ‘), Facundo Medina, Jonathan Gradit; Fofana, Doucouré (Sotoca, 75 ‘), Cahuzac (Banza, 69’); Kalimuendo (Kakuta, 69 ‘), Ignatius Ganago

Goals

1-0 M. 33 Neymar; 2-0 M. 58 Marquinhos; 2-1 M. 60 Ignatius Ganago;

Incidents

TA: Medina (67 ‘), Herrera (77’), Sotoca (78 ‘), Marquinhos (91’)

With 6 changes with respect to the Champions League match and with Mbappe out of the call for annoyances, those of Pochettino They locked Lens in their own area from minute one, which, well positioned defensively, managed to contain the attack, forcing the Parisians to attack in static far from their area.

PSG, despite its absolute dominance, could not find the spaces, very well occupied by Lens, until an error in the departure of the ball from Medina after half an hour of the game, pressed by Draxler, leave it to Neymar alone in front of the goalkeeper and did not forgive.

With the goal, Lens was forced to climb lines and regained its identity, increasingly threatening the goal of Keylor Navas via Clauss and of Fofana, although without being able to materialize any of its occasions.

Lens, a team built to take advantage of transitions, wanted a home and away game and found it at the same time that PSG seemed to be starting to think about the momentous semi-final second leg against City. The Parisians, without the pause of Verratti, they saw how the end of the first half became a runner and they granted much more than they would have liked to a Pochettino that he was not very satisfied at the break.

But nothing changed in the second half. The exchange of blows continued, but when Lens pressed more and more against the ropes was PSG, Neymar put a precise corner to the head of Marquinhos so that the Brazilian put the 2-0 in the marker. A goal that, contrary to what PSG could have expected, little could taste the PSG, because in the subsequent play, Ignatius Ganago (60 ‘) caught a rebound inside the area and cut the gap, once again putting stress on a PSG that already had its head in the Etihad.

The shock could have come from either side. Nor the entrance of Verratti He managed to reassure the situation completely, although the scoreboard did not move further and the fourth consecutive victory for PSG was consolidated, which put it momentarily ahead of what Lille does tonight. A victory suffered, which cuts a streak of 11 games without losing for Lens (6 draws and 5 victories) and a warning for Tuesday. It will be up to those of Pochettino if they want to turn the tie against City around and be back in the Champions League final.