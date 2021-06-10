Summary and goals of Portugal-Israel, international friendly

06/09/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

.

The current European champion thrashed modest Israel with the Bruno-Cristiano society as best news. Without great brilliance, the Portuguese won 4-0 with a double by the Manchester United player, a great goal included in injury time and an assist to a Cristiano who tuned his scoring nose. Of course, the game of the Portuguese left some doubts.

FOR

ISR

Portugal

Rui Silva; Cancelo, Days (Danilo 62 ‘), Pepe, Mendes; Neves (Moutinho 62 ‘), Carvalho (Renato 71’), Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva (Gonçalves 72 ‘), Jota (André Silva 46’), Cristiano Ronaldo (Guedes 72 ‘).

Israel

Martian; Dasa (Malede 88 ‘), Tibi, Dgani (Baltaxa 72’), Ofri; Natcho (Halila 62 ‘), Lavi (Zargary 88’), Menachem (Hanna 46 ‘); Zahavi, Solomon, Kinda (Abu Fani 62 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.42 Bruno Fernandes; 2-0 M.44 Cristiano Ronaldo; 3-0 M.86 Cancel; 4-0 M.90 Bruno Fernandes.

Referee

Jeremie Pignard. TA: Dgani (54 ‘)

In the first half it was difficult for Portugal to find the fluidity of the game and despite arriving clearly, he did not manage to open the can until the last minutes. The Betic William Carvalho was not very precise and Ruben Neves did not take control of the game either, while Cristiano wasted some clear, such as the one he had in the 35th minute, when he finished at pleasure inside the area after a pass from Bruno Fernandes and the ball crashed into a defender.

In the 41st minute, after an intermission on the right of the City Cancelo side, the first goal came. The play ended with the pass back so that Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball without the goalkeeper Marciano being able to do anything. And two minutes later he assisted for Cristiano and he beat the Israeli goalkeeper inside the area so that the first half ended with 2-0.

In the second half, Diogo Jota stayed in the locker room and striker André Silva, the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season at the service of Eintracht Frankfurt, entered.

In ’57 and ’60, first Bernardo Silva and then Cristiano had clear chances, but they didn’t know how to finish well. However, despite the incorporations of Pote, Guedes or Renato Sanches, Portugal was still too flat in the second half.

Israel was even able to reduce differences with an excellent play on the right wing that PSV Zahavi striker Rui Silva finished off and narrowly missed. The 3-0 put the winger Joao Cancelo in the 84th minute, who in a personal move on the right got rid of a cut from his defender and crossed to the back of the net with a changed leg.

And the sentence was signed with a goal by Bruno Fernandes, who starred in a superb shot from outside the area that entered the Israeli squad. A meeting without too many positive readings for Portugal in the absence of six days for his first official match at the European Championship, where he will face Hungary.