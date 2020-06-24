The ‘Derbi da Invicta’ stayed in Do Dragao after a second clairvoyant period in Porto, clear winner of a Boavista that barely resisted. Those of Conceiçao They soar in the lead with 67 points, three more than the surprising -by negative- Benfica. Marega He was in all the goals, two goals and two penalties committed on him, a decisive factor for Blue and Whites happiness.

06/24/2020 at 00:33

CEST

Lucas Cadet

OPO

BOA

Port

Marchesín; Esteves (Manafá, 46 ‘), Pepe, Mbemba, Telles; Corona (Fábio Vieira, 80 ‘), Sérgio Oliveira (Pereira, 73’), Otávio, Luis Díaz (Matheus Uribe, 46 ‘); Marega, Tiquinho Soares (Silva, 72 ‘).

Boavista

Helton Leite; Fabiano, Dulanto (Ackah, 75 ‘), Costa, Marlon (Heriberto Tavares, 66’); Carraca, Paulinho (Mateus, 86 ‘), Idris, Affonso; Njie (Stojiljkovic, 66 ‘), Bueno (Cardozo, 66’).

Goals

1-0 M.53 Marega. 2-0 M.60 Alex Telles (pen.). 3-0 M.69 Sérgio Oliveira (pen.). 4-0 M.84 Marega.

Referee

Soares Dias (Portugal): AT: Otávio (22 ‘), Sérgio Oliveira (34’) / Paulinho (3 ‘), Cardozo (87’).

Incidents

Stadio do Dragao. Behind closed doors.

After the ‘gift’ of Benfica, defeated in their fief against Santa Clara, Porto faced the citizen derby against Boavista with all their morale. But the chess of Daniel Ramos They planted a solid defense at Do Dragao, and the Blue and Whites showed little sign of danger in the first period.

The clearest, at sixteen minutes when a play between Sérgio Oliveira and Tecatito Corona was completed by Tomás Esteves with a good center. The auction of Marega the archer saved him Helton Leite when the one to zero was already sung. The Boavista knew from that moment to control the goalkeepers’ attempts, with possession but without depth, without major problems.

In the final minutes, those from Sérgio Conceiçao. A header from Marega, a low shot of the Corona Tecatito and an attempt to which Tiquinho it did not arrive by millimeters they animated a citizen duel that reached the rest without goals.

The second part started under the same prism, control of the premises. But this time it was soon reflected in the score when Crown, pure Aztec talent, it filtered a great pass on Marega that the one from Mali converted low and cross shot.

A few minutes later it expanded Alex Telles when converting a penalty thanks to a formidable left-footed shot. A takedown on MaregaObviously, it was the second goal of the ‘Dragoes’. And after a while, from eleven meters the scoreboard started working again, this time with the right hand and with Sérgio Oliveira as author. Again a takedown on the Mali battering ram, Marega, was designated as ‘great penalty’.

And his own Marega I would close the account six minutes from ninety. The ‘Derbi da Invicta’ relaunches the port leadership.