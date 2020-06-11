They had to win and they did not. A victory in the last ten games played did not help the eagles to react and take advantage of the Portuguese league leadership to maintain it. And that they went 0-2. Four draws in the last four league games have served as the lead for a Porto that plays at 22:30 to take advantage.

06/10/2020

Act at 22:35

CEST

Arnau Montserat

BY

BEN

Portimonense

Gonda; Henrique (Boa Morte 46 ‘), Hackman, Possignolo, Rocha; Tavares, Dener (Romulo 90 ‘), L. Fernandes (Jadson 84’), Pedro Sá (Cande 46 ‘); Tabata, Vaz Te (Beto 67 ‘).

Benifca

We missed; Almeida, Rubén Dias, Grimaldo (Tavares 64 ‘), Jardel; Cervi (Sousa 80 ‘), Weigl, Taarabt (Pires 80’), Rafa Silva; Pizzi, Carlos Vinicius (Seferovic 80 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.18 Pizzi; 0-2 M.31 André Almeida; 1-2 M.66 Dener 2-2 M.76 Tavares.

Referee

Carlos Xistra. T.A .: Rocha (45 ‘), Possignolo (73’), Beto (86 ‘), Hackman (86’) / Weigl (57 ‘), Almeida (57’), Pires (86 ‘).

Incidents

Municipal Stadium of Portimao

Benfica came out with everything, aware of what was being played in a match where not one more mistake was allowed. Pizzi scored the first prematurely, in the 18th minute, after a pass behind Rafa Silva. A gift that few forgive and the Portuguese with a top shot did not waste the advantage. The 0-1 of tranquility to ward off ghosts from past days.

The dominance of the eagles was present and the second goal was not long in coming, it already seemed that of the sentence, the work of an André Almeida who took advantage of an innocent long pass from Pizzi, a bad start from the Portimonense goalkeeper, to lengthen the foot and write down both that seemed the one of tranquility when it was only half an hour after the crash.

It seemed, because the Portimonense did not give his arm to twist. Benfica did not start at the same level as in the first half and saw their victory in jeopardy. A lateral center, which looked like a corner, ended with a header from Dener at the bottom of the tights. There were still a little more than 25 minutes to try to achieve the tie.

Benfica accumulated problems with Grimaldo’s injury. Nothing was up for the second half and things got darker when Júnior Tavares put the 2-2 with 15 minutes to go. The disaster was coming with the passing of the minutes.

The Bruno Lage team did not react, leaving a victory that should have been certain. A draw and more than just giving way to the title for Porto. Leagues are lost in these games.