Summary and goals of Ponferradina-Espanyol (1-3) match of matchday 39

05/18/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Espanyol is not satisfied with the promotion, the ‘jackpot’ of this season. The parrots go for the championship of the category and in El Toralín de Ponferrada they showed their intentions. Recovered from the hangover against Cartagena, the Blue and Whites will be very aware of Tenerife-Mallorca today. A Balearic defeat at the Heliodorus would mathematically assure them the silver title.

PUT

ESP

Ponferradina

Manu García; Iván Rodríguez (Pedraza, 63 ‘), Yac, Pascanu, Ríos Reina; Sielva (Juerguen, 63 ‘), Erik Morán (Romera, 63’); Curro (Sielva, 63 ‘), Kaxe, Valcarce (Doncel, 46’); Yuri.

Spanish

Oier; Óscar Gil (Omar, 86 ‘), Lluís López, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Vargas, David López (Keidi Bare, 56 ‘), Darder (Lozano, 86’), Puado (Melamed, 56 ‘); Melendo (Vadillo, 71 ‘), Dimata.

Goals

0-1 M.1 Dimata. 0-2 M.8 Javi Puado (pti.). 1-2 M.51 Sielva. 1-3 M.54 Dimata. 1-4 M.92 Melamed.

Referee

Sánchez López (Murcian). TA: Curro, Sielva, Morán, Manu García, Ríos Reina / David López.

Countryside

The Toralín. Behind closed doors.

The clueless parakeet fan turned on the television and grimaced in disbelief. Eight minutes on the clock and 0-2 in El Toralín. Not even ten seconds did it take Nany Dimata to score Espanyol’s 4,000 goal in the League. Dizzying center kick, the ball is crossed into the area by Adrià Pedrosa and the Belgian, first and from the penalty spot, adjusted with his left foot to the strain of the left post. The fastest goal in the club’s history. Double milestone for the former Anderlecht player.

In a game where a blink was an eternity, Puado manufactured the action of the second. The youth squad stepped onto the area and fell clearly shot down by Valcarce. Sánchez López, on top of the play, did not hesitate a thousandth. Puado planted it in the eleven meters, watched Manu García beat himself and executed his right-handed natural profile with total parsimony.

La Deportiva, with still options to get into the promotion of promotion, knelt at the first change and Espanyol lowered the revolutions. Even so, Dimata had the third after a luxurious association between Melendo and Puado. The striker finished off the doll.

The last one before the interlude carried a Bercian stamp. Ríos Reina executed a direct free kick that spat the crossbar of the Catalan goal.

The ex’s goal

Ríos Reina warned with another foul that, this time, Oier cleared with both mitts. The Ponferradina would find the reward with a header from Óscar Sielva at the exit of a corner. Darder ended up pushing the leather in his eagerness to clear the danger.

Desencorsetado and uninhibited after achieving the goal of the course, Espanyol football has gained in self-confidence. Óscar Gil and Darder threatened the Blue and Whites again. Dimata would do the 1-3 in a row. Driving by Javi Puado, Vargas pikes it from the baseline and the Belgian who uses his wingspan to sign his fifth goal of the season. A bet that ventured risky, but that has more than fulfilled since it arrived in the winter market.

The annoyances of Manu García, with the change quota covered by Bolo, broke the dynamics of a stake that had many minutes to spare, but that the referee prolonged seven minutes and Melamed left his stamp after a pass from Dimata.