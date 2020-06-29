With goals from Bastoni and From Vrij in the final moments, the Inter achieved an agonizing victory against a Parma which curdled an almost perfect match for 84 minutes. He failed to sentence and by insisting over and over again, the ‘nerazzurri’ managed to knock down a wall that keeps them eight points behind the leader.

Parma

Know; Laurini (Darmian, 87 ‘), Dermaku (Regini, 77’), Bruno Alves, Gagliolo (Pezzella, 46 ‘); Kucka, Scozzarella (Hernani, 55 ‘), Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius and Gervinho.

Inter

Handanovic; Godín (Bastoni, 73 ‘), De Vrij, D’Ambrosio; Candreva (Moses, 69 ‘), Barella, Gagliardini, Biraghi (Young, 69’); Eriksen (Alexis, 69 ‘); Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez (Borja Valero, 89 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 15 Gervinho. 1-1 M. 84 De Vrij. 1-2 M. 87 Bastoni.

Referee

Fabio Maresca. T.A .: Dermaku (30 ‘), Kucka (49’), Kurtic (89 ‘) / Lautaro Martínez (28’), Gagliardini (49 ‘), Godín, (71’), Moses (90 ‘). T.R .: Kucka (85 ‘)

Pressured by the victories of Juve and Lazio ahead, and Atalanta behind, at Inter only the three points were worth him. An imperative to which they would have to respond without Antonio Conte, in the stands for accumulation of cards, or Milan Skriniar, sanctioned the next three games. The ’nerazzurri’ came to the meeting with two pressing pending tasks: learning to close the games and stop conceding goals.

Soon the letters were on the table. He Inter dominated from the touch and the ParmaWell planted, he was quick to counterattack. The exchange of blows was served. Those of Conte with a corner that Gagliardini combed to the near post and took out the defense under sticks. The ‘crosciati’ responded immediately. Laurini overflowed to the bottom line and gave way back for the frank auction of Gervinho, were for a pin.

The Ivorian would not forgive the next. Received a deep cross shipment of Fucka, sat Candreva with a fake and shot the network. The goal brought out the ‘nerazzurro’ nervousness. Fallón with the leather and hasty in the definition, the Lombard team was watered when he lost the ball. Little demanded back, the Parma it was planted with astonishing ease in the vicinity of Handanovic. If the second did not fall, it was due to the lack of precision of Cornelius and company in the auction.

Although predictable, the Inter he returned much more insistent after the break, but before him a white wall was erected. Attempts to Eriksen, Lautaro or Godin they always collided at the last moment against some rival. By cons, the Parma it was planted in three strides in the rival area. Kulusevski, the most dangerous, threw near the stick and demanded Handanovic.

Time was running out and the Lombard squad intensified its siege until, on the verge of collapse, From Vrij He tied with a powerful header. Kucka he left his team with one less for protesting the referee and Parma sank, overwhelmed by Inter who achieved the victory with an agonized and accurate header from Bastoni. The wall ended up falling.