Summary and goals of Parma

05/09/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The Atalanta of Gasperini He does not want problems and has put the direct towards his third consecutive participation in the Champions League. On this occasion, the victim of the ‘Dea’ was an evicted Parma who could only attend as a luxury spectator, the offensive festival of the visitors at the Ennio Tardini.

PAIR

ATA

Parma

Sepe; Busi, Osorio, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo (Conti, 81 ‘); Kurtic; Grassi (Pellè, 61 ‘), Sohm, Kucka (Camara, 76’); Gervinho (Valenti, 61 ‘), Cornelius (Brunetta, 76’).

Atalanta

Sportiello; Djimsiti, Romero, Palomino; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler (Pasalic, 76 ‘), Gosens (Hateboer, 68’); Ilicic (Pessina, 45 ‘), Zapata (Muriel, 45’), Malinovskyi (MIranchuk, 58 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 12 Malinovskyi. 0-2 M. 52 Pessina. 0-3 M. 77 Muriel. 1-3 M. 78 Brunetta. 1-4 M. 86 Muriel. 2-4 M. 88 Sohm. 2-5 M. 90 Miranchuk.

Referee

Antonio Giua. TA: Grassi (44 ‘) / Hateboer (72’).

Stadium

Ennio Tardini. Behind closed doors.

Before the initial quarter hour, Ruslan Malinovskyi He already marked ground for Atalanta by opening the can. The team of Gasperini in the first half, but the lack of final aim deprived him of sentencing the crash earlier. The fateful afternoon of Duvan Zapata, denied facing the goal, was diametrically opposed to that of Muriel, who in the second half signed a double.

Between the Colombian and Pessina, which is ending the season at a high level, put the Piedmontese victory on track. Alone Brunetta, with a goal two minutes after entering, he showed his face for a desolate Parma, without any option for several days. Before the end, Sohm wanted to completely make up the Parmesan defeat with 2-4, but Miranchuk also joined the party to round out a final score of offensive scandal.

With the victory, the ‘Dea’ is second with 72 points in a golden position to qualify for the Champions League with three days left to lower the curtain on Calcio.