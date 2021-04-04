Summary and goals of Osasuna

04/03/2021

On at 21:16 CEST

Jesus Burgos

Distribution of points in El Sadar, in a highly contested and even match between Osasuna and Getafe. Separated to a point, with the goalless draw they remain in the same situation as in the previous duel. A meeting with hardly any occasions and little entertaining that had a great and unique protagonist, the return of the Chimi Avila

OSA

GET

Osasuna:

Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernández, David García, Juan Cruz; Kike Barja (C. Ávila, 77 ‘), Oier (Brasanac, 56’), Lucas Torró, Rubén García (Adrián López, 77 ‘); Jonathan Calleri (Roberto Torres, 62 ‘) and Enric Gallego (Ante Budimir, 62’).

Getafe:

David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Djené, Soufiane Chakla (Etxeita, 86 ‘), Mathias Olivera; Mauro Arambarri, David Timor (Kubo, 81 ‘), Allan Nyom, Carles Aleñá (Abdulai, 85’), Marc Cucurella (Chema, 93 ‘); Jaime Mata.

Referee:

Gonzales Fuertes. TA: Oier (46 ‘), David García (68’); Soufiane Chakla (2 ‘) and Marc Cucurella (49’), Mata (93 ‘).

The meeting started very even and disputed between Osasuna and Getafe. Neither controlled possession of the ball. Many interruptions in the game, the stopped ball stood out during almost all the regulation game time, being the only way how both teams reached the rival goal.

After the equator of the first half, Mauro Arrambari had the first approach of the party with some danger. He received a great pass and he fired, from medium distance, a ball that ended up going to a corner after the performance of Serious Herrera. In that same corner kick, the azulones claimed a possible penalty per hand that the referee did not grant. Until the end of the first forty-five minutes, the meeting was an exchange of blows where neither enjoyed opportunities with real danger. Too many fouls, many corners, the physical as the protagonist and little collective combination. So they left Osasuna and Getafe to rest.

In the resumption, the duel followed the same script marked during the first half. Few arrivals could be counted as a clear scoring opportunity. Oier received a yellow, after a non-existent foul, which would force him to be substituted before the visitor pressure and after him, several movements came from the bench. The most prominent, the return of Chimi Avila, after many months of ordeal with injuries. 435 days before, since – fifteen months later – on January 20, it was his last game. He enjoyed almost twenty minutes of play.

Both teams kept trying until the end. He finished off more the set of Jose Bordalás, but neither did more than their opponent to take the three points. Upon your entry, Before Budimir had the opportunity to put the red advantage on the scoreboard, but his shot stopped him with great solvency David soria. So the regulation time ended and the goalless draw marked the distribution of points between Osasuna and Getafe.

A goalless draw that extends to up to four games between both teams without goals. In addition, those of Jagoba Arrasate they add 377 minutes without scoring a goal. The last one was from Kike Barja February 27. Both teams must continue working to avoid suffering at the end of the season.