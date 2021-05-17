Summary and goals of Nimes

05/16/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

Incontestable victory of a Olympique de Lyon who refuses to be relegated to Europa League the next season. After being left out of the fight for the league title, the Rudi Garcia they arrive alive to the last day, where they must win and wait for a stumble from the Monaco. For his part, Nimes confirmed his mathematical descent to Ligue2.

Nimes

Reynet; Burner (Alakouch, 46 ‘), Ueda, Landre, Meling; Cubas, Fomba (Deaux, 75 ‘); Eliasson (Chadli, 76 ‘), Ripart, Ferhat (Ahlinvi, 86’); Kone (Doucouré, 81 ‘).

Olympique Lyon

Lopez; Dubois (Diomande, 87 ‘), Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet; Bruno (Mendes, 64 ‘), Caqueret; Ekambi (Slimani, 76 ‘), Paqueta, Aouar (Cherki, 63’); Depay.

Goals

1-0 M.5 Kone. 1-1 M.8 Package. 1-2 M.20 Depay. 1-3 M.24 Package. 1-4 M.55 Aouar. 2-4 M.62 Kone. 2-5 M.87 Slimani.

Referee

Ruddy Buquet. No cards.

Incidents

Stade des Costières (closed door).

The Lyon endorsed a ‘little hand’ to a Nimes combative who for a few minutes dreamed of reaching the last game with options for salvation. The goal of Kone after five minutes they allowed those of Plancque. The joy did not last long. Just three minutes later, Package scored the first of his particular double, and just in minute 25 they already won 1-3 with the second from the Brazilian and the goal of Depay, who was once again one of the best of his team.

The result in the match of Nantes I already considered descended to Nimes whatever he did. He seemed to lower his arms when the fourth arrived, the work of Aouar, already in the second part, even though Kone he reduced distances with his second goal shortly after.

Precisely Aouar starred in the negative note of the contest for the Lyon. The French midfielder expressed his anger considerably after being substituted and even denied the greeting to Rudi Garcia. Slimani closed the win at the end of the match.