Summary and goals of Montpellier-PSG of the French Cup

05/12/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The semifinals were for Mbappé. No thigh, no discomfort, or anything like that. Kylian is out of the ordinary and his game against Montpellier highlights it once again. He felt too lonely, the team was little accompanied and they had to seal the pass in the penalty shoot-out. The possibility of not winning anything flew over the Stade de Mosson in Montpellier.

MON

PSG

Montpellier

Bertaud; Souquet (Mavdidi 46 ‘), Hilton, Congré, Ristic; Ferri (Le Tallec 68 ‘), Mollet (Dolly 86’), Sambia; Laborde, Delort, Savanier.

PSG

Navas; Florenzi (Neymar 86 ‘), Marquinhos, Diallo, Bakker; Paredes, Gueye (Danilo 81 ‘), Rafinha (Draxler 72’); Mbappé (Kean 82 ‘), Icardi, Sarabia (Di María 72’).

Goals

0-1 M.10 Mbappé; 1-1 M.45 Laborde; 1-2 M.50 Mbappe; 2-2 M.83 Delort.

Referee

Jeremie Pignard. TA: Ferri (52 ‘), Mollet (65’), Savanier (89 ‘) / Bakker (89’), Neymar (90 ‘)

Pochettino finally did introduce some important rotation in the eleven like Neymar’s. Mbappé, who came out of his thigh injury, was the starter and the best of the game by far. His was the first shot, far away, easy for the Montpellier goalkeeper, another of the highlights of the match. Kylian opened the game in the 10th minute after a brilliant pass from Gueye that broke the defensive fabric. The subsequent definition of the Frenchman was the cherry on top of a pretty collective move to see.

The Parisian gale did not stop. Icardi forgave two goals scored and even Sarabia was able to put land in between. Mbappé gave the scare after receiving a ticket where he needed medical assistance but was able to continue without problems. From the goal car that Montpellier could take to rest, to Laborde’s goal. In one of the few approaches by the locals, the winger invented a shot from the peak of the area that beat a somewhat misplaced Keylor. The shot flew to the squad.

Pochettino was not nervous because he did not pull the ace up his sleeve that was kept with Neymar. The team responded in the second half and especially a Mbappé who returned to take the chestnuts out of the fire. He invented one of those goals that go around the world. He received a pass from Rafinha that he turned into gold. He smashed Hilton with a hellish change of pace and a couple of bikes that left him inside the little girl to shoot. It was minute 50 and ‘les parisiens’ were breathing. He went to celebrate with Pochettino. The detail.

In the final stretch, the second unit of starters entered to finish the job but they made it worse. Montpellier, as it happened in the first half, the first one that had it plugged in. Delort, seven minutes to go, put the tables again. The ticket to the final was then drawn in the penalty shootout where PSG won. Suffering. Monaco or Vallieres will be his rival.