Summary and goals of Metz-Lille in Ligue 1

04/09/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The triumph of Lille in Metz is one of those that is described as ‘those who win leagues’. Sweaty, dull, hardly deserving of it. Two shots, two goals. The main difference with a Metz that deserved more. Much more. Merits aside, the Galtier set He already has a six-point margin with PSG, with one more game. Six days to go. The idea of ​​seeing a champion Lille is beginning to not be far-fetched.

MET

Lil

Metz

Oukidja; Bronn, Kouyaté, Boye; Centonze, Maiga, Sarr, Udol (Delaine 64 ‘); Boulaya; Gueye (Yade 64 ‘), Iseka.

Lille

Maignan; Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Mandava; Renato Sanches, André (Xeka 84 ‘), Soumaré, Bamba (Bradaric 88’); Yilmaz, Ikoné (Weah 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.60 Yilmaz; 0-2 M.89 Çelik.

Referee

Clement Turpin. Kouyaté (65 ‘), Sarr (76’) / Fonte (16 ‘), Yilmaz (45’)

Of course, with the approach and the game deployed in the first 45 minutes, Lille will not be. Faced with a Metz that usually waits behind to take advantage of their powerful counterattack, Galtier’s men shared possession, they hardly felt dominating and could go perfectly behind on the scoreboard. Luck for Maignan and the bad aim ‘les grenats’.

The biggest controversy of the game came after 13 minutes of the match. A reflex act of Fonte put him in a very unnatural position to cover a shot from Boyé from outside the area. The leather touched his arm and then his face and despite the fact that his gestures explained that the leather had passed over his face, Clement Turpin, tonight’s referee, was not even 10 seconds watching the play on the screen. Arrive, see, whistle.

A Leya Iseka who encountered one of those stops that can be worth a Ligue 1 did not complete the task from eleven meters. A stretched not easy because the penalty was well shot. Pure intuition and a wall-hard mitten. It did not serve him to react the action to ‘les dogues’. The constant stops did not help to see a fluid game either.

Little changed the script in a second half where in five minutes Metz found themselves again with a great save from Maignan and with a shot to the post. They began to deserve, long, to get ahead on the scoreboard. Let them also tell Boulaya who released a left foot that was half a goal.

But you know the saying. The luck of the champions is also necessary and Lille clung to it. Almost in the first ball that Yilmaz caught with shot options, he ended up inside. To the squad with a hard shot. Metz despaired that it was not worthy of this setback. He disarmed all the plans for the locals who lost steam as the minutes passed.

Lille lived the last bars of the game comfortably against a resigned Metz and closed the result with a shot from Çelik already caressing the discount. Six points of gap with a PSG that plays it tomorrow in Strasbourg. ‘Les dogues’ have six days left to be champions. Utopia is getting closer to being produced.