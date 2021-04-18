Summary and goals of Manchester United 3-1 Burnley de Premier

04/18/2021 at 7:20 PM CEST

Mason Greenwood He is only 19 years old, but he has plenty of personality to decide matches at Manchester United. A doublet of the young pearl English finalized a Burnley who was resisting at Old Trafford, clinging to his defense and a goal from Tarkowski from set pieces, which equalized the open difference after a Rashford cool slalom.

MUN

BUR

Manchester United

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (Cavani, M.45); Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (van de Beek, M.84); Greenwood.

Burnley

Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmunsson (Rodríguez, M.88), Westwood, Cork, Brownhill (Vydra, M.88), McNeill; Wood.

Goals

1-0 M.48 Greenwood; 1-1 M.50 Tarkowski; 2-1 M.84 Greenwood; 3-1 M.93 Cavani.

Referee

Jon Moss. TA: Wan-Bissaka (M.26) / Westwood (M.57), Tarkowski (M.89).

Stadium

Old Trafford. No spectators.

With this triumph United continues to pressure Manchester City, although they are still eight points that separate both, with 18 to play. Although they were about to lose two points, largely thanks to the great work of those of Sean Dyche. Immersed in the fight to avoid relegation, Burnleu made it clear that they would not keep things simple when Wood scored a goal in minute one, but the VAR disabled it.

Solskjaer gave rest to Cavani, but he got back Rashford for eleven. And the Englishman got his best version. It was a demon from the left lane of attack, crashing into Burnley’s great shield: their defense. Ben Mee cleared under sticks a shot of McTominay at startup and Peacock-Farrell blocked shots from Pogba and Rashford so that the party arrived goalless at halftime. At the resumption everything would be unleashed.

Again Rashford, unleashed, was the one who started the fire. He started a race from the center of the field in which nobody would stop him. After dodging Lowton, the last rival, he crossed to Bruno fernandes, which with a superior quality let the ball pass between his legs. Greenwood came to pleasure to the far post to shoot left-handed.

It was a goal from Solskjaer’s side, which however took seconds to fail. In the next action, Burnley just forced a corner to equalize. Tarkowski beat Maguire in the jump, and beat a Henderson sold to the head.

The 1-1 left the game in a constant attack by United. The ‘clarets’ were delighted to try to resist, and just when it seemed they were succeeding, everything fell apart. Five minutes to go, a greenwood shot from the top of the area it bounced off Taylor to poison the ball to the back of the net. Solskjaer jumped for joy in the band, who would still see how Cavani, Leaving from the bench, he put the lace on the discount. Perfect result for a United that still does not give up, and with an 11-point margin in the top-4 they have almost guaranteed a ticket to the next Champions League.