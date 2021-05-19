Summary and goals of Manchester United 1-1 Fulham Premier League

05/18/2021

On at 23:24 CEST

Fans returned to Old Trafford after 14 months outside his temple, Cavani it made its first debut in front of their parish before the quarter of an hour, but United were not able to overcome Fulham. The Londoners, already descended, neutralized the Uruguayan goal through Bryan, already in the second half. Along the way the Mancunians forgave the sentence, at the feet above all of Greenwood. The draw, however, does not affect much to a United entrenched in the top-4, and with its mind set on the final of the Europa League.

MUN

FUL

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay (Rashford, M.62), Fred; Greenwood (Amad, M, 83), Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani (Van de Beek, M.87).

Fulham

Areola; Lemina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan; Carvalho (Loftus-Cheek, M.63), Reed (Andersen, M.32), Anguissa, Reid; Cavaleiro, Lookman (Tete, M, 89).

Goals

1-0 M.15 Cavani; 1-1 M.76 Bryan.

Referee

Lee Mason. TA: Bruno Fernandes (M.18), Shaw (M.89) / Lemina (M.51), Lookman (M.87), Areola (M.90).

Stadium

Old Trafford. 10,000 viewers.

Solskjaer convinced Cavani to renew by warning him that he could not leave Manchester without playing with a full Theater of Dreams. In the first contact, only before the 10,000 fans allowed by the Premier in the last two league days, the Matador did not fail. In fact, he left one of the goals of the season: a Vaseline from forty meters, with Areola in advance, which delighted a thirsty gala in the stadium.

The Mancunians came out with an eleven of full guarantees. Only Rashford rested from the titular theorists, and Tuanzebe took the place of the injured Maguire. The start seemed excellent, but little by little they loosened the piston. The visitor Carvalho took advantage of it to stand alone before From Gea. The attempt was timid, easy for the goalkeeper, but a warning of what was to come.

In the resumption the march went up Greenwood. The young mancuniano was eager to continue in good dynamics, but he lacked a lot of aim. Among those who forgave, the clearest was a heads up that covered Areola, providential. Fulham remained involved in the game, won the handles of the center of the field to United, and managed to hit the ground running. De Gea had previously saved an attempt by Lookman, but could not do anything when Bryan came absolutely alone to the area, from the far post, behind Wan-Bissaka. Reid’s center was a sweet to head the tie to the net.

Despite the final draw, if Leicester don’t beat Chelsea, United will mathematically be second in the Premier League. The fans left Old Trafford with a bad taste in their mouths. Now the team must make up for it in lat the end of the Europa League, his last big goal before closing the season.