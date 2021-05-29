Summary and goals of Manchester City

05/29/2021 at 11:17 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Very few ranked him among the favorites, but the Chelsea He is deservedly the new European champion. Undercover, as happened in 2012 under the orders of Gave Matteo, the London outfit culminated in Port the work of Thomas Tuchel. Evicted from Paris after staying at the gates of glory last year, the German has built a competitive rock in just four months. A solid block and lethal in speed, with the lack of punch like a big mole.

MCI

CHE

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva (Fernandinho, 64 ‘), Gündogan, Foden; Mahrez, De Bruyne (Gabriel Jesus, 59 ‘) and Sterling (Agüero, 77’).

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva (Christensen, 39 ‘), Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Mount (80 ‘); Werner (Pulisic, 66 ‘).

Referee

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain). TA: Gündogan (35 ‘), Gabriel Jesus (88’) / Rüdiger (57 ‘).

Incidents

Match played in front of 16,500 spectators at the Do Dragao stadium corresponding to the Champions League final.

But tonight, on the largest of the stages, the London box was enough with a masterful counterattack served by Mount and executed by Havertz to beat a Manchester City far from his best version. The mancuniano team suffered behind their back and was unable to penetrate the iron defense ‘blue’. Neither was the crushing siege that was the second part enough for those of Pep Guardiola to raise the ‘Orejona’ in the first final of the ‘citizens’.

Chelsea on track for the final on the counterattack

The long-awaited chess match between the two technicians met expectations. Guardiola went out with Mahrez Y Sterling glued to the lime line to open the field to the overcrowded center lane. The great battle of the final was to be played in the wide area, where Pep gathered a legion of players. With Foden next to From Bruyne as more advanced men, but with great freedom, Zinchenko added to Bernard as interior and Gündogan recovered in the role of anchor. And to touch, touch and touch in search of the goal. If the plan of the City It was clear, the lesson of those of Tuchel. The lines close together, high pressure and aggressiveness by flag to sink the tooth in speed.

Very nice script, he must have thought Ederson, who sent him for a ride with a ball to plant Sterling in view of Mendy. The Gaul down well to thwart the first occasion of the duel. Anecdotal in an initial section where the danger was monopoly ‘blue’. The suffocating pressure took effect and the City made water on the back of Gündogan. If the Mancunian painting saved the furniture it was, to a large extent, by the mistake of Werner. First, a frank center escaped him in the area and, immediately afterwards, another occasion manifested meekly in the hands of Ederson. The third shot went to the side of the net. Tuchel He came up, claiming the roar of the stands, and Kanté He returned with a high head butt.

The City cut the sangria about half an hour. He cradled the leather with predictable possessions, sterile before a Chelsea very well planted. And in the only mismatch behind the ‘blue’, Rüdiger broke in with authority to save ‘in extremis’ the goal of Foden.

In these the meeting was going when an improvised time-out was experienced due to the unfortunate injury of a Thiago Silva who left the field in tears. Pep He did not miss the opportunity, turned into a hurricane of gestures and indications. They were of little use. In a manual counterattack, when Chelsea Three touches were enough to strip the Mancunian rearguard. Werner swept diagonally, Havertz won the back to Zinchenko Y Mount he took out square and bevel to draw the perfect pass. The rest was a matter of the class and cold blood of the German, who with some luck surpassed Mendy to open the scoreboard.

Second part of siege ‘citizen’ without reward

The blow, at the edge of the break, was hard. And after the restart, another tremendous blow. From Bruyne, who had delayed his position to act as a common thread of the City, had to be replaced after colliding with his face against the shoulder of Rüdiger. They couldn’t comfort him on the bench. Pep took advantage of misfortune to introduce Gabriel Jesus and shortly after withdrew Bernard to enter Fernandinho, which should finally unleash Gündogan.

Meanwhile, the final was already a ‘sky blue’ siege. He tried on the left and right, but the shot did not come. And in these, the Chelsea could kill the match against Havertz what Pulisic crossed in excess. Was running out of time City Y Pep appealed to the gunpowder of Kun Omen, in his last and most anticipated dance. But the Argentine didn’t even smell it. The final chance, already desperate, eluded Mahrez near the crosshead. The hopes of a City that in the most important game in its history, it was not found. The Chelsea he is the new champion of Europe.