Summary and goals of Luxembourg

Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo they straightened the way of Portugal with a comeback against Luxembourg (1-3) with which he managed to save a game in which it was difficult for him to start and was marked by the injury of João Felix.

Luxembourg

You die; Jans, Chanot, Gerson, Pinto (M. Martins, 65 ‘); C. Martins (Skenderovic, 87 ‘); O. Thill (S. Thill, 58 ‘), Barreiro, V. Thill (Deville, 58’), Rodrigues; Sinani (Muratovic, 87 ‘).

Portugal

Lopes; Cancello, Fonte, Dias, Mendes; Neves (Oliveira, 89 ‘), Sanches, Bernardo Silva (Palhinha, 68’); Ronaldo, Jota (Silva, 68 ‘) and Joao Félix (Neto, 41’).

Goals

1-0 M. 30 Rodrigues. 1-1 M. 45 Jota. 1-2 M. 51 Ronaldo. 1-3 M. 80 Palhinha.

Referee

Sergei Ivanov (Russia). TA: Jota (39 ‘), Dias (70’), Sanches (83 ‘). TR: Chanot (2A, 20 ‘and 87’)

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at the Stade Josy Barthel corresponding to the third day of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Luxembourg surprised the “quinas” ahead of half an hour, but Jot -which had already scored Portugal’s two goals against Serbia- and Christian managed to turn the scoreboard, while Palhinha sentenced at the end of the game.

Portugal thus achieved a much needed victory on his way to the Qatar World Cup and already leads group A with 7 points, the same as Serbia. João Felix, who started as a starter this time, limped off the pitch in the 41st minute after being hit.

The combined of Fernando Santos came from a win by the minimum before Azerbaijan and a tie with Serbia, so he urgently needed to step forward on the grass. The rival theoretically invited it, but Luxembourg not only endured before Portugal, but even gave more sense of danger than the Portuguese during much of the first half.

Portugal did not manage to scare his rival a little until minute 29, with a chance to Renato sanches what did he get You die. Response from Luxembourg it arrived barely a minute later, and with more success. Sinani hung a ball from the right and Gerson Rodrigues, in the area, sent him headlong to the back of the net.

Luxembourg gave the surprise in the stadium Josy Barthel and, in case the disadvantage on the scoreboard and the lack of play on the grass were not enough, the “quinas” added another setback when João Felix he had to leave the game five minutes before the break.

Even so, Portugal he squeezed in the final minutes and managed to tie when the added time of the first half was already being played. Pedro Neto, who had entered minutes before to replace João Felix, put the ball to Diogo Jota and that of Liverpool did not fail with the head.

The draw changed the face of the Portuguese, who came out after the break with a different attitude and immediately managed to turn the scoreboard. Christian, who had had no luck in the matches against Azerbaijan and Serbia, he retaliated in the 51st minute with a shot with the inside to pass from João Cancelo.

In the end it was João Palhinha who gave peace of mind to Portugal. The middle of Sporting He debuted his scoring account with the “quinas” with a header in the 80th minute. Luxembourg, who did not stop trying and in the second part was about to surprise again with a thread of Sébastien Thil, was left with 10 players in the 86th minute after the expulsion of Chanot for double yellow.