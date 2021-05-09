Summary and goals of Logroñés

05/09/2021

On at 20:39 CEST

Jordi Roura

Girona swept through Las Gaunas to get the fourth consecutive win and send a clear message to the rivals, who play tomorrow (Rayo-Leganés and Lugo-Sporting): after a disappointing first half of the championship, the team from Francisco rocket to promotion positions and will fight for promotion to the very end. Who would have thought. The Logroñés, who with the defeat enters relegation places, was no rival.

LOG

GIR

Logroñés

Santamaría, Medina (Bogusz, 46 ‘), Álex Pérez, Bobadilla, Iago López, Iñaki (Andoni López, 66’), Andy, Petcoff (Sierra, 46 ‘), Pacheco (Vitoria, 73’), Nano Mesa and Paulino ( Rubén, 58 ‘).

Girona

Juan Carlos, Yan Couto, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau, Franquesa (Luna, 80 ‘), Monchu, Cristóforo (Terrats, 84’), Gumbau (Kebé, 80 ‘), Bárcenas (Bustos, 68’) and Stuani (Sylla , 68 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 14 Arnau. 2-0 M. 40 Stuani. 3-0 M. 57 Stuani. 4-0 M. 85 Juanpe. 1-4 M.91 Rubén.

Referee

Sánchez López (Murcian). TA: Petcoff (13 ‘), Paulino (22’), Bobadilla (56 ‘), Andoni López (83’) / Bustos (90 ‘)

Stadium

Las Gaunas. Door closed.

Stuani, with today’s double, he already has ten goals and leads the scoring ranking of Girona. He’s turned up late this season, like the team, but he’s on time for the best part of the course.

Before his two goals, he scored Arnau, with an accurate header at the start of a foul at the quarter hour of the game (0-1) to pave the way to victory. Shortly after Nano Mesa, only before Juan Carlos, missed the tie. From that moment on, Girona was master and lord. StuaniBefore the break, he made it 0-2 (min. 40) at the exit of a corner, also with a header.

The second half was wanting and not being able to for Logroñés. And a demonstration of frank superiority from Girona. Stuani, from a penalty, put the 0-3 (min. 57) and already in the final stretch Juape, 0-4, point-blank, picking up a rejection of Santa Maria at auction of Sylla. The local goal, of Ruben, in addition, it was an anecdote that does not tarnish the great staging of a team that marches like a rocket.