Summary and goals of Lille

05/16/2021

On at 23:51 CEST

Lille suffered a dangerous slip on the penultimate day of Ligue 1 against Saint-Étienne. The leader was not able to go from a draw to zero which, added to PSG’s defeat of Reims, reduces his advantage at the top and leaves everything open until the last day to be able to endorse -or lose- the Ligue 1 title.

Lille

Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Mandava (Bradaric, 90 ‘); Luiz Araújo (Ikoné, 63 ‘), Andre (Xeka, 63’), Soumaré, Bambá (Renato Sanches, 63 ‘); David (Yazici, 77 ‘), Yilmaz.

Saint-Étienne

Green; Debuchy (Moueffek, 81 ‘), Sow, Kolo, Trauco; Nordin (Abi, 62 ‘), Chamber, Neyou (Youssouf, 81’), Bouanga; Hamouma (Aouchiche, 62 ‘), Kharzi (Douath, 71’).

Referee

Jeremy Brisard. TA: André (26 ‘) / Neyou (21’), Kharzi (47 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 37. Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Door closed.

Aware of the responsibility they would have to go looking for the three points, the debGaltiers took to the field with one ear in the Parc des Princes. The goals of Paris were falling and theirs were stuck in attempts. Araújo and Yilmaz combined to generate the clearest of ‘Les Dogues’ in the first half, but the Brazilian’s shot went just inches from Green.

For the second part, Lille perpetuated their attempts to get closer to Green, but as the minutes passed, despair took place in the body of the visitors. Yilmaz was still the one who brought the most danger, forcing on more than one occasion the saving intervention of a Saint-Étienne defender, who came like zero in his goal was becoming a reality.

Tried to get Galtier hand with some modifications, giving entrance to Renato Sanches for the last half hour. The Portuguese, willful, was not enough to open the score. On the radio the third of PSG fell and despair was total. There would still be time for one more, but Yazici’s free kick brushed past Green’s right post..

The tie, at least, leaves ‘Les Dogues’ depending on themselves on the last day with the advantage of one point. The visit to Angers can be history or misfortune. PSG will press hard by visiting Brest next weekend. Parisians do not give up and smile with the slip.