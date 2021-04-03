Summary and goals of Lens-OL (1-1) match of matchday 31.

04/03/2021 at 11:23 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

When Lyon most needed to risk from the start to establish itself in the Champions League zone and take advantage of PSG’s stumble, it was more conservative, with an unusually horizontal game. His ideas were changing during the game, moving to a more vertical plan, more direct, but always crashing against the double wall that Lens planted in front of their goalkeeper. And if you insist on the inner game against the ‘blood and gold’, you crash into a wall. Those of Franck Haise are a very safe team defensively, especially for their central part, where Depay collided time and again with Gradit, Badé and Fortes. It was not the day of Memphis, which helped generate danger, creating clear heads-up, but without the prize of the goal.

LEN

OL

LEN

Leca; Gradit, Badé, Steven Fortes (Boura, 66 ‘); Clauss (Michelin, 76 ‘), Cahuzac, Doucouré, Maïdara; Fofana; Sotoca (Banza, 76 ‘) and Kakuta

OL

A. Lopez; Cornet (Bard, 77 ‘), Denayer, Marcelo, Dubois (De Sciglio, 59’); Bruno Guimaraes (Caqueret, 59 ‘), Thiago Mendes (Slimani, 70’), Lucas Paquetá; Toko Ekambi, Depay, Kadewere (Cherki, 76 ‘)

Goals

1-0 M. 65 Clauss; 1-1 M. 81 Paquetá

Incidents

TA: Steven Fortes (6 ‘), Sotoca (70’), Michelin (87 ‘) / Guimaraes (7’), Depay (47 ‘), De Sciglio (79’) TR: Slimani (90 ‘)

In the other goal, the duel was particular between Fofana, a nuisance throughout the game, and Antoni Lopes, the goalkeeper who made the night impossible for him and who at the same time saved his team from a worse result.

Match of Alternatives

In a game with many alternatives, dynamic, back and forth, but with so little aim, the one who advanced on the scoreboard would have many points to take the victory. And if Lyon forgave in one goal, in the other, Clauss appeared, who came with speed to beat Lopes under the legs after a quick transition and thus signing his first goal of the course.

Lyon, knowing that the defeat was beginning to complicate their presence in the next edition of the Champions League, put one more march and finally got the prize of a tie from Paquetá, who took a rebound in the area after a great move from Cherki.

With the draw, Lyon grew and went for victory, turning the game into a runner-up. The duel ended in a constant box to box, with an open heart, with plays loaded in a hurry, but the lack of aim continued to prevail and the score was balanced, knowing little for both teams. With this tie, Rudi García’s men remain fourth when they could match PSG in the table, while Lens remains in fifth place and is already dreaming of qualifying for the Europa League.