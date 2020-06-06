Unexpected trip of the Leipzig against the bottom team in a match marked by the expulsion of Upamecan at 43 minutes. The team of Red bull had advanced in the 27 ‘with a goal from Schick, but with one less he gave up the initiative and locked himself behind during the entire second half. He was able to score the second on the counterattack but forgave and, on the last breath, Strohdiek signed the deserved goal of the draw for him Paderborn.

06/06/2020 at 17:50

CEST

X. Serrano

I READ

Pad

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Angeliño; Elm (Laimer, 66 ‘), Adams, Kampl, Nkunku (Haidara, 58’); Schick (Halstenberg, 46 ‘) and Werner.

Paderborn

Zingerle; Jans (Evans, 85 ‘), Strohdiek, Hunemeier, Collins; Gjasula (Ritter, 76 ‘), Vasiliadis; Proger (Sabiri, 76 ‘), Srbeny (Zolinski, 85’), Antwi-Adjej; Mamba (Michel, 63 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 27 Schick. 1-1 M. 90 Strohdiek.

Referee

Deniz Aytekin. T.A: Upamecano (2A, 16 ‘and 43’) / Gjasula (22 ‘), Mamba (43’) and Strohdiek (63 ‘).

All bets pointed to the team Red bull as the undisputed favorite to take all three points. Those of Nagelmann They came to the meeting after ten days without losing, the same games that the Paderborn chained without knowing victory. Determined to resolve the crash on the fast track, the Leipzig He entered the duel with more intensity. His was the first time, a cross shot of Nkunku from the front that repelled Zingerle.

The bottom team only showed signs of life in some sporadic exit to space, such as the one that cost the first yellow to Upamecan over the quarter hour of play. The command, however, was of a Leipzig I lack fluency in the elaboration of the game. Only the internships of Angeliño on the left wing and the imbalance of Werner they managed to put the disciplined into trouble Paderborn.

But the first time he managed to combine with spaces and speed, the Leipzig I do not forgive. Nkunku received free of mark in the hitch area and gave up the leather for the race of Werner, who attended Schick in goal mouth. Tremendous blow to him Paderborn, who narrowly missed the second on a corner kick that Collins saved under sticks.

The party seemed to be on track, but it took an unexpected turn at the edge of the break. Upamecan repeatedly grabbed onto Mamba in the center of the field and kicked angrily the leather when the referee sanctioned the infraction. Result: second yellow. This childish mistake gave wings to the bottom, who soon after tried his luck in a whiplash Vasiliadis who stroked the crossbar.

Nagelmann he chose to protect himself and retired the scorer Schik to introduce to Halstenberg as third central. The Leipzig He stepped back and lost control of the match in favor of a Paderborn as willful as lacking a goal. Even without proposing too much, the clearest occasions were for the team of Red bull. The counterattack and the set pieces actions, his only weapons.

Elm forced the stretch of Zingerle after snagging a loose ball into the area after a corner kick. And, soon after, Werner he was about to take advantage of a reckless pass from Collins towards your doorman. The striker came before the ball and passed the goalkeeper, but could not define between the three suits.

But with the advance of the chrono, the thrust of the Paderborn went to more. Nagelsmann He responded with more defensive changes and Leipzig ended the duel locked in his area, asking for the time. Until on the last occasion of the crash, Strohdiek caught a loose ball in the area to get the deserved equalizer. Hard setback for the team Red bull, who loses the opportunity to shore up his status in the area Champions.