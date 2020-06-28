06/28/2020

Lazio

Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Bastos (Radu, 46 ‘); Lazzari (Marusic, 81 ‘), Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto (Anderson, 90’), Jony (J. Lukaku, 81 ‘); Caicedo (Correa, 68 ‘) and Immobile.

Fiorentina

Dragowski; Ceccherin (Venuti, 74¿), Pezzella, Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Ghezzal, Badelj (Pulgar, 84¿), Castrovilli, Dalbert (Igor, 46¿); Ribéry (Sottil, 84¿) and Cutrone (Vlahovic, 65¿).

Goals

0-1 M. 25 Ribéry. 1-1 M. 67 Immobile (p.). 2-1 M. 82 Luis Alberto.

Referee

MichaelFabbri. TA: Parolo (7¿), M.-Savic (24) ¿, Bastos (45¿), Jony (55¿), Radu (79¿) / Dalbert (5¿), Milenkovic (32¿). TR: Vlahovi (90¿).

Incidents

Olympic. Door closed.

Lazio continues with options to win the Serie A. After falling last day against Atalanta, the capital were forced not to fail against Fiore, and despite suffering, they achieved three points to stay four points below the leader Juventus.

Ribéry he put fear in the body of those of Inzaghi, who reacted thanks to a dubious penalty to Caicedo annotated by Immobile and at the end of Luis Alberto, who reconnects his team in the fight for the title.

Lazio had not just worked and this was used by Fiore to inconvenience the capital and even to score. After a notice from Dalbert, Ribéry showed his great class by leaving two rivals in order to enter the area and, with a cut, leave Acerbi seated before beating Strakosha with a shot at the goalkeeper’s post. They tried to react those of Inzaghi and they pressed the accelerator, but without clear occasions beyond a great shot of Parolo what stopped Dragowski.

Comeback

The viola set returned strong from the changing rooms and Ghezzal He had the second, but his shot crashed into the crossbar. The scare woke up Lazio, who proved his fortune with a powerful shot from Jonny from afar that cleared Dragowski to the corner.

Shortly after, Caicedo fell before the Polish goal inside the area and the referee indicated the fateful point. Immobile did not fail and scored his twenty-eighth in 28 days.

The locals continued to insist and endure the dangerous cons of the Fiore, but those of Inzaghi they created greater danger. Fruit of the insistence came the goal of the comeback, the work of Luis Alberto with a placed shot from the front. The duel hardened in the final stretch and the visitor Vlahovic he was sent off with a red card.