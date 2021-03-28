Summary and goals of Kazakhstan

03/28/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

Joel gadea

Dembélé It is already key in the world champion. Deschamps, who already gave him confidence against Ukraine, lined him up at the start in Kazakhstan and culé had a great game. Griezmann and Lenglet They were also part of ‘les bleus’ in an uncomfortable but solvent match for the French team, which redeemed itself from its unexpected draw against the Ukraine team.

KAZ

FRA

Kazakhstan

Mokin; Yerlanov, Maliy, Alip; Bystrov, Tagybergen, Vasiljev (Astanov, 88 ‘), Valiullin (Samorodov, 84’); Muzhikov (Tungyshbayev, 65 ‘), Fedin (Vorogovskiy, 65’), Nurgaliyev (Karimov, 83 ‘).

France

Lloris; Dubois, Zouma, Lenglet, Digne; Pogba (Rabiot, 59 ‘), Ndombélé (Sissoko, 82’); Lemar, Griezmann (Mbappé, 59 ‘), Dembélé (Coman, 89’); Martial (Ben Yedder, 59 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 20 Dembélé. 0-2 M. 44 Maliy (pp).

Referee

Aleksei Kulbakov (Belarus). TA: Dembélé (85 ‘).

Stadium

Astana Arena. Behind closed doors.

Opened the can

Before reaching minute twenty of the game, Ousmane Dembélé took advantage of an attendance of Martial to send a cross shot from the balcony of the area to open the scoreboard. Solved a ballot Ousmane to Deschamps, with the goal. Before the game ran aground and Kazakhstan felt comfortable in defense, the Blaugrana paved the way for the French victory with a peck. In full swing, the culé winger scored his fifth goal with the French team, with which he had not played for more than two years until this call.

From the first goal, the world champions played freely and did not suffer in defense at any time. Before the break, Maliy went ahead of Pogba and finished off a center of Griezmann at the bottom of your own network.

With a two-goal lead, France came to half-time and, from there, was in charge of dosing their forces and bringing in spare parts, which could well sentence the victory before the end. Mbappe, which had half an hour of play to demonstrate its enormous quality. In one of the many combinations he tried with Dembélé, the Kazakh defense knocked down the PSG striker in the area and they committed a penalty. Nevertheless, Mokin, local goalkeeper, showed off to undercut the shot of Mbappe, who could not close his good performance with a goal.

Thus, without suffering and with the same solvency that led them to be champions in Russia, France returned to the path of triumph in Kazakhstan and forgot the bad game that they curdled against Ukraine. With this victory, the Gauls put the direct towards the World Cup in Qatar, where they hope to revalidate their title and get the third world winding.