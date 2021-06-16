Summary and goals of Italy – Switzerland (3-0) match of the second day of the European Championship

06/16/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Italy She is the first classified for the round of 16 of the Eurocup. After running over Turkey at its premiere, the ‘Azzurra‘he bent to pleasure a Swiss soft in the rear and without ideas in attack. It was a display on all game records, led by a Manuel Locatelli who added two goals to his usual role as metronome. Immobile, the insatiable ‘killer’, signed the final 3-0. And those of Mancini, who enjoy their game and make them enjoy themselves, they have already made 29 games without losing. They are not favorites, but they aspire to everything.

ITA

SUI

Italy

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini (Acerbi, 24 ‘), Spinazzola; Barella (Cristante, 87 ‘), Jorginho, Locatelli (Pessina, 87’); Berardi (Tolói, 70 ‘), Immobile and Insigne (Chiesa, 69’).

Swiss

Sommer; Elvedi, Schär (Zuber, 57 ‘), Akanji; Mbabu (Widmer, 57 ‘), Freuler (Sow, 84’), Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri (Vargas, 76 ‘), Embolo; Seferovic (Gavranovic, 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 27 Locatelli. 2-0 M. 52 Locatelli. 3-0 M. 89 Immobile.

Referee

Sergei Karasev (Russia). TA: Gavranovic (49 ‘), Embolo (79’).

Incidents

Match played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome corresponding to the second day of the group stage of Euro 2020.

If the ‘National‘arrived with high morale and full of energy when repeating localía in the Olympic from Rome, to the delicate qualifying situation of the Swiss team were added the eight hours of travel between Baku and the ‘Eternal City’. Little did the wear matter to Vladimir Petkovic, starting with the same eleven as before Welsh. Mancini, meanwhile, only introduced Say Lorenzo by the limping Florenzi. Both technicians, by the way, familiar with the house from their past in the Lazio.

The ‘Azzurra‘did not need Verratti, who this week returned to training after more than a month injured and was finally discarded, to run over his rival from the beginning. Swiss tried to avoid it. He departed rebelliously, seeking the superiority of Plunger on Chiellini out in the open, but ended up hanging from the crossbar when Italy began to play. With Jorginho Y Locatelli in command, finding inside Distinguished Y Spinazzola acting as a pylon hammer in the left-handed lane.

The side of the Rome served the first occasion of the duel, which he nodded high Immobile. Such was the siege that Chiellini He played in the front of the rival. The central veteran, sole survivor along with Shaqiri of the last duel between the two teams eleven years ago, he shot power to win a corner kick to Akanji Y Xhaka. The goal did not go up to the scoreboard by hands and the captain left the field shortly after due to an unfortunate injury.

The ‘National‘He did not flinch, and the line followed marked, this time legally, in a combination’ made in ‘ Sassuolo. Locatelli served a long ball from the midfield for the run of Berardi, who on the baseline assisted his passer to push her into the net. After both Italy dropped a couple of revolutions. It was his turn to propose to Swiss, blurred. And even the second could fall against him. Akanji took out under sticks a shot of Distinguished Y Spinazzola, in his umpteenth dizzying driving, he crossed his shot excessively.

The resumption returned the same landscape and Italy, with a large estate to counterattack, he sentenced. Locatelli, only on the front, he attached to the base of the post a shoe that Sommer he could only continue with his gaze. Already Berardi, assisted by the omnipresent Locatelli, he went high shortly after the 3-0. Now yes, Italy he definitely took a step back. Mancini retired to Distinguished Y Berardi, giving entrance to Chiesa to sting against the already Toloi to protect themselves with three centrals.

An insurmountable wall for a Swiss flat and without ideas. On his only occasion, a point-blank shot of Zuber, Donnarumma he responded with catlike reflexes. Time ran out without neither the Swiss team finding any answer to their endless questions nor the ‘azzurri’ losing their hunger due to the counterattack. In the last breath, Immobile he closed the party at the Olympic in Rome in style, with a whip from outside the area that hit the post before resting on the net. Italy is already in the round of 16 and the lead will be played on the last day against Welsh. It is worth it with a tie.