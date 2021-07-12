Summary and goals of Italy – England (1-1) match of the final of Euro 2020.

07/12/2021

On at 01:36 CEST

X. Serrano

Italy assault Wembley in a magical night that makes her, 53 years later, the champion of Europe. A triumph through thick and thin. In a stadium to the English flag and after conceding a goal after two minutes, the ‘Azzurra‘improved on the back of a Chiesa indefatigable and tied with a goal from Bonucci. The extension passed without altering the result, condemning the scepter to the penalty shoot-out. Also then they went below after the ruling of Belotti, but the shot at the stick of Rashford and the stops of Donnarumma to Sancho Y Saka they passed sentence.

ITA

ING

Italy

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson (Florenzi, 118 ‘); Barella (Cristante, 55 ‘), Jorginho, Verratti (Locatelli, 96’); Chiesa (Bernardeschi, 85 ‘), Immobile (Berardi, 55’) and Insigne (Belotti, 91 ‘).

England

Pickford; Trippier (Saka, 71 ‘), Walker (Sancho, 120’), Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Phillips, Rice (Henderson, 74 ‘) (Rashfor, 120’); Mount (Grealish, 99 ‘), Sterling; Kane.

Goals

0-1 M. 2 Shaw. 1-1 M. 67 Bonucci.

Referee

Björn Kuipers (Netherlands). TA: Maguire (106 ‘) / Barella (47’), Bonucci (55 ‘), Insigne (85’), Chiellini (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the final of Euro 2020 played at Wembley.

The one of Italy it is the triumph of a choral block without great stars that has known how to mix the talented new sap with the profession of its praetorian guard. But it is above all the victory of the coach Roberto Mancini. A madman, in the words of Bernardeschi after the agonizing pass by penalties before Spain, for being the only one who three years ago believed that regaining glory today was possible.

The technician picked up one ‘Azzurra‘sunk, the last scraps of the 2006 world champion. And with a clear commitment to offensive and uncomplexed play, fluid association and high pressure, he empowered young talent to restore confidence to a Italy that lives its best historical streak. 34 games without losing, one of the absolute record shared by Brazil Y Spain.

The other side of the coin is a England unable to rewrite his historical misery. Gareth southgate, that in the semifinals of the Euro 96 he missed the final penalty against Germany, I had the opportunity to close the circle. Lead the ‘Three Lions’ until his first title since World 66. But after breaking the semis ceiling, his commitment to defensive solidity to the detriment of the talent that the team exudes fell short.

Fastest goal in a Euro Cup final

The first surprise of the night came from the dressing room. Southgate recovered the system of three centrals that he had only drawn before Germany. I enter Trippier by a striker. Symptom, at least, of caution. England He knew that time could work in his favor because of his superior resources on the bench: Sancho, Grealish, Saka or Rashford. Not like this Foden, finally ruled out due to injury. Manciniinstead, it kept the eleven star that surpassed Spain in the semifinals.

Despite allowing 75% of the capacity, less than 7,000 Italians compared to some 58,000 English, Wembley he wore the thunderous aspect of great nights. It almost made us forget the unfortunate incidents experienced in the previous one. On the pitch, the game started in an unbeatable way for the ‘Three Lions’. Shaw started a quick transition on the left wing that ended on the opposite side. Trippier put a threaded center to the far post, behind the back of Say Lorenzo, that own Shaw he finished off a goal with a violent volley adjusted to the base of the post. 1:57, the fastest in a final of the Euro.

Italy entered unfamiliar territory. First handicap of the tournament. England, very well planted in her own field, closed the way to the “azzurro” attack and threatened the counter. Every time the ball came to them, Kane Y Sterling they could run generating a feeling of danger. Phillips Y Rice they won every duel in the wide zone. The plan of Southgate it came out perfectly.

It was not until after half an hour that the ‘Azzurra‘gave symptoms of intermittent improvement. Verratti, with Phillips stuck like a stamp, e Distinguished, always watched by Walker Y Trippier, they finally found themselves on the left flank. But the game, thick, was not enough. Immobile Y Emerson they lost every ball that came to them. Only Chiesa, in a fit of power and pride, he fired close to the pole after detaching himself from Rice. Pickford she followed him with her eyes.

Italy reaction and draw

After the break, Italy tried to hit fast on the back of Distinguished. The ’10’ kicked up a dangerous free kick and rehearsed his patented shot without precision. Insufficient reaction to Mancini, who in ten minutes withdrew Barella, admonished, already Immobile, denied, to introduce Berardi Y Crystalline. Distinguished went on to act as a false ‘9’ and soon tested Pickford in a shot without angle. The duel had changed.

The ‘National‘began to carbure in rival field. And in the final meters, balls to Chiesa. The ‘bianconero’ faced everything that came his way, pure vertigo, and demanded from Pickford on a right cross. In full flood ‘azzurra’ came the tie. Pickford deflected to the stick the auction of Verratti in a corner kick and Bonucci taught the reject the way to the net. TO England all the fears entered him and Italy could get ahead in a kilometer pass of Bonucci what Berardi finished high before the exit of Pickford.

Surpassed despite the change to defense of four, England he withstood the blow to secure extra time. Italy, without the injured Chiesa, did not want to risk. Overtime did not come Distinguished, Exhausted. The ‘Three Lions’ they were cooler, but the occasions were even. A deflected shot of Phillips and a center of Emerson what Bernardeschi he did not manage to finish. Not even the entrance of Grealish, who immediately improved his team, avoided the penalty lottery. Southgate introduced in the last second to Sancho Y Rashford to launch, a decision that will bring a tail for its fatal outcome.

The batch was a roller coaster. Pickford stopped the second shot at Belotti and England he took the lead, but immediately missed two pitches. Rashford he sent it to the stick and Donnarumma stopped Sancho. The Italian victory was taken for granted with the kick of Jorginho, specialist and executioner of Spain, but Pickford it stopped again. The responsibility fell on Saka, 19, who crashed the final shot in the gigantic Donnarumma. The ‘National‘is the new champion of Europe. England will have to wait. And it’s been 55 years now.