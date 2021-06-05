Summary and goals of Italy-Czech Republic, international friendly

06/04/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

Italy really began their preparation for the European Championship with a win over the Czech Republic. The 7-0 against San Marino was of little value. The ‘azzurra’ passed a first exam with a note against the Czechs, who also have a place in the tournament on the old continent. Roberto Mancini’s men stirred the game on the fast track in the first half against Jaroslav Silhavy’s, who opted for a mixture of starters and the ‘B’ unit. They finished off the task with a landslide.

ITA

RCH

Italy

Donnarumma; Florenzi (Toloi 87 ‘), Bonucci, Chiellini (Acerbi 63’), Spinazzola (Emerson 63 ‘); Barella, Jorginho (Cristante 62 ‘), Locatelli; Berardi (Chiesa 78 ‘), Immobile (Raspadori 78’), Insigne.

Czech Republic

Pavlenka; Coufal, Brabec, Celustka (Zima 46 ‘), Bofil; Kral; Masopust (Sevcík 61 ‘), Darida (Sadílek 81’), Barak (Soucek 46 ‘), Janko (Vydra 61’); Krmencik (Schick 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.23 Immobile; 2-0 M.42 Barella; 3-0 M.66 Insigne; 4-0 M.73 Berardi.

Referee

Lionel Tschudi. No cards.

In fact, he left Soucek or Schick on the bench, his two big stars. The best news for Italy, the level of Immobile. The Lazio player sharpened his aim for the Euro Cup with the first goal in the 23rd minute. Ciro picked up a ball inside the area and with a feint left a half defense broken. He put her at the near post, where Pavlenka couldn’t get to.

The ‘squadra’ was liking each other and it was Barella who put the ground in between three minutes before the break. After the holiday, the Czech Republic opted for a facelift and the figures entered. Little could men like Soucek change. The Czech Republic is light years away from Italy. Insigne put the batteries in the second half and He took as a partner an Immobile that also knows how to attend.

After the 3-0, it was the Naples player who dressed as an assistant for a Berardi who also made the oppositions to be a starter. And he didn’t get a bad grade. With the fourth goal the game was over. Nobody wanted to force more. Italy wins integers.