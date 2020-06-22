The Inter refuses to give up on ‘Scudetto’. Alerted him Antonio Conte in the preview: & rdquor; If we win, we will be six points from the leader and with twelve games remaining it is not an abysmal distance & rdquor ;. Said and done, the ‘nerazzurro’ team beat Sampdoria 2-1 with goals from Lukaku and Lautaro in a postponed match, corresponding to matchday 25 of Serie A.

06/21/2020

Act. 06/22/2020 at 00:42

CEST

X. Serrano

INT

SAM

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva (Moses, 73 ‘), Gagliardini, Barella, Young (Biraghi, 73’); Eriksen (Borja Valero, 78 ‘) Lukaku and Lautaro (Alexis, 83’).

Sampdoria

Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Murru; Thorsby, Bertolacci (Askildsen, 82 ‘), Linetty (Vieira, 82’); Ramírez (Depaoli, 69 ‘), Jankto (Leris, 69’); La Gumina (Bonazzoli, 77 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 10 Lukaku. 2-0 M. 33 Lautaro. 2-1 M. 52 Thorsby.

Referee

Maurizio Mariani. T.A .: Lautaro (48 ‘), Borja Valero (86’), Gagliardini (90 ‘) / Bertolacci (22’), Thorsby (64 ‘) and Vieira (90’).

The first part was an exhibition. The Lombard team jumped into the field with two more gears, hid the leather and quickly shared it. Claudio Ranieri, who had opted for a defensive drawing with five defenses, saw how his team was confined in a quarter court. Not even three passes managed to chain. Football was put by Inter and the ‘Samp‘I could only back down. And after 10 minutes the first goal fell. Eriksen, Lautaro and Lukaku they associated themselves in speed with one or two touches before the Belgian sent her to save from the small area.

The goal did not alter the approach of those of Conte. Candreva and again Lukaku They caressed the second one in separate footings that did not find a door. The ‘Samp’It was a toy in the hands of Eriksen, very active and clairvoyant. Also highlighted Lautaro, who came from playing a gray game in Coppa. The ‘Bull’Marked the second in about half an hour, again at point-blank range and after swift collective action.

The script persisted after the break and at the first change Lukaku forgave an empty door after an individual action by Eriksen. And, football quirks, the ‘Samp’He closed the gap shortly after in an isolated corner. The match was not over. To the Inter doubts entered him, he appeared tired, and those of Ranieri they went upstairs. The Genoese team obstructed the interista game on the basis of fouls and the clash was broken. Those of Conte they suffered, but they tied with profession a triumph that allows them to dream.