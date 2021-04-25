Summary and goals of Huesca

04/25/2021 at 4:22 PM CEST

The triumph achieved by Getafe in their visit to the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, with a double from Enes Unal, It is a huge oxygen balloon for José Bordalás’ team in his fight for permanence, while striking a direct rival to the chin for the same goal.

Huesca

Fernandez; Vavro (Siovas, 46 ‘), Pulido, Insua (Gómez, 68’); López (Doumbia, 68 ‘), Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane (Escriche, 46’), Galán; Mir, Ramírez (Okazaki, 77 ‘).

Getafe

Soria; Suárez, Dakonam, Timor, Olivera; Nyom (Iglesias, 83 ‘), Arambarri, Maksimovic (Aleñà, 88’), Cururella; Ünal (Chema, 79 ‘), Mata (Ángel, 88’).

Goals

0-1 M. 20 Ünal. 0-2 M. 52 Ünal.

Referee

Martínez Munuera (Valencian). TA: Ferreiro (40 ‘), Escriche (49’) / Ünal (54 ‘), Arambarri (71’), Iglesias (90 ‘), Suárez (90’).

Incidents

Day 32. El Alcoraz. Door closed.

The Madrid team knew how to win a key game, one of those that are worth more than three points, firstly because it means moving away up to seven from the Huesca, which seems to rule them out as a rival for continuing one more year in the Primera de los Madrileños and because, in addition, they win the particular difference.

It also adds an extra dose of morale to José Bordalás’ team at a key moment of the season and given the downward trajectory it was showing.

The azulones were in free fall after having achieved only one victory in the last fourteen games, in which they had added five points out of 42 possible, and the triumph in Aragonese terrain cuts a very dangerous spiral that does not give him total tranquility but that allows him to maintain distances with the lower zone.

Quite the opposite for Huesca, which accumulates three days losing chen four years ago everything was put on his face when he came out of the descent and, although he has not lost everything, the situation is again one of maximum risk.

From the beginning of the game, the pressure was suffocating from both teams, which meant that there was hardly the option to play the ball, hence, most of the time both opted for a more direct football.

The game took place between clearances and little control of both teams until there was a center from the right wing of Getafe that Jaime Mata finished off in the first instance and that goal Andrés Fernández repelled in a great stretch, which was used by the Turkish Enes Unal to cross the ball to the net before the passivity of the local defense, who did not come to clear the rejection of his goalkeeper.

It was the first arrival of the visitors, who although they had not created danger, like Huesca, they did seem more involved in the game and with clearer ideas of how to face it because they almost always took the rejections and second balls.

And that was even clearer after the goal, when José Bordalás’ men completely deactivated the Catalans in the offensive aspect because not only did they not step on the area, but they They only had a shot from their scorer, Rafa Mir, which came out slightly high.

Huesca changed the trend of the game after the break but it did not last long because, in the 52nd minute, in an individual action by Enes Unal from the wing to the center, the Turk hit a shot tight to the post from the edge of the area that was his second goal and that of his team, leaving Huesca on the edge of the KO