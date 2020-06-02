Hertha Berlin has returned strong, very strong after the forced stop by the coronavirus. The capital set adds no more and no less than ten points out of 12 possible after the resumption of the Bundelsiga, the last three achieved against Augsburg thanks to their victory by two goals to nil. Those of Bruno Labbadia, who came from starting a point in the RB Leipzig fiefdom during the week (2-2), once again celebrate a victory that places them only four points from the European positions.

05/30/2020

On at 17:56

CEST

SPORT.es

HER

AUG

Hertha Berlin

Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstaedt; Grujic, Skjelbred (Maier, 59 ‘); Lukebakio (Piatek, 64 ‘), Darida, Dilrosun (Kluenter, 90’); and Ibisevic (Leckie, 65 ‘).

Augsburg

Luthe; Lichtsteiner (Framberger, 74 ‘), Suchy, Uduokhai, Iago; R. Khedira (Baier, 62 ‘), Gruezo; Sarenren-Baze (Teigl, 81 ‘), Loewen (Ritchter, 46’), R. Vargas; and S. Córdova (Niederlechner, 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 23 Dilrosun. 2-0 M. 90 ‘Piatek.

Referee

Sven Jablonski. TA: Grujic (20 ‘), Mittelstaedt (37’), Piatek (87 ‘) / R. Khedira (9’), Uduokhai (71 ‘), Baier (75’).

Incidents

Olympistadion. Door closed.

With the passage of minutes, Hertha became the owner and lord of the match, moving the ball from side to side fluently. The better game than his rival was rewarded with the initial goal, the work of Dilrosunwhat toHe took advantage of a rebound from the visiting goalkeeper to put his team ahead on the scoreboard in the 20th minute of play.

The both left Augsburg untouched, who did not react, and the locals went for more. Ibisevic He had the goal in his boots up to two times before the break, but both times LutheThe visiting goalkeeper prevented him from increasing the distance on the scoreboard.

Heiko Herlich, with two changes at half-time, he tried to revive his team, who took a step forward in order to achieve the equalizer. First Sarenren-Bazee He put Jarstein to the test, who responded superbly to reject the ball, and then a Niederlechner that shot too cross.

The lcoales equaled the arreón of the Ausburg and the occasions disappeared. Until the last moments of the game, when the visitors went with everything to the goal, but ran into the crossbar: the shot of Richter caused a tremor in the local goal.

Augsburg did not give up, with the whole team up, left the defense unguarded and it took advantage of it Piatek to complete a counterattack and sign the final two to zero.

.