The Italian Coppa champion in the league started with victory, scoring three important points against a direct rival like Hellas Verona (0-2).

06/23/2020 at 21:54

CEST

Cristina Moreno

SEE

NAP

Hellas Verona

Silvestri; Rrhamanim, Kumbulla, Empereur; Faraoni, Amrabat (Stepinski, 84 ‘), Veloso, Lazovic (Dimarco, 84’); Verre (Pessina, 77 ‘), Zaccagni (Salcedo, 69’) and Di Carmine (Pazzini, 69 ‘).

Naples

Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj (Ghoulam, 66 ‘), Zielinski, Demme (Lobotka, 72’), Allan (Fabian Ruiz, 66 ‘), Politano (Lozano, 84’), Milik (Mertens, 72 ‘ ), Insigne.

Goals

0-1 M.37 Milik. 0-2 M.89 Lozano.

Referee

Fabrizio Pasqua. TA: Faraoni (54 ‘) / Koulibaly (58’)

Stadium

Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. Door closed.

The first occasion of danger was slow to arrive and he did it from the Veronese side with a corner that Amrabat finished off and was about to surprise Ospina. Opportunity that coincided with greater control of the game by the ial gialloblú ’ and enough to awaken a game that until now remained calm. Shortly afterwards Napóles also had its chance with a cross shot from Zielinski Silvestri cleared. The intensity grew in the Bentegodi and the occasions followed one another forcing the gatekeepers to use themselves thoroughly.

When the locals dominated the most, those of Gattuso gave an effect blow. A corner kick to the penalty spot and Milik, unmarked, shot at the goalkeeper’s long post. Good income before the break for Barça’s rival in the eighth of the Champions League given the dynamics of the match, with a Verona that did not stop trying.

As in the first time, Allan gave the first time to the parthenopians taking advantage of a mistake by the local defense. Not a minute of court gave their rivals looking to extend the score.

But it was the set of Juric who had the goal in his hands. Personal play of Zaccagni who left two defenders to center at the far post and find Faraoni which nodded at the bottom of the tights. All good until Pasqua, the referee of the match, he appreciated the hand at the beginning of the play and after checking with the VAR he decided to cancel the goal.

From there, and with the passing of the minutes, the Verona began to falter that, still maintaining its offensive momentum, began to show wear against a solid Naples. The finishing touch was put by Lozano, newly entered the field of play, when he finished off a precise corner at the far post.