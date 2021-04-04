Summary and goals of Heerenveen

04/04/2021 at 20:10 CEST

Joel gadea

Ajax came back at the home of Heerenveen and remain at the top of the Eredivisie by a huge distance from PSV, their main pursuer in the Dutch national championship.

HEE

AHA

Heerenveen

Mulder; Floranus, Van Hecke, Bochniewicz (Dresevic, 24 ‘), Kaib (Van Der Heide, 80’); De Jong, Scöne, Halilovic (Woudenberg, 59 ‘); Van Bergen (Nygren, 80 ‘), Henk Veerman, Joey Verman.

Ajax

Stekelenburg; Rensch (Kudus, 72 ‘), Timber, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Édson Álvarez, Gravenberch; Neres (Antony, 72 ‘), Haller, Tadic.

Goals

1-0 M. 27 Van Bergen. 1-1 M. 35 Tadic (p.). 1-2 M. 65 Haller.

Referee

Jochem Kamphuis. TA: Tagliafico (86 ‘).

Stadium

Abe Lenstra Stadion. Behind closed doors.

The locals, in the middle of the table, came out better than the champions and knew how to bother the team they direct Have hag. So much so that, before half an hour, Van bergen He opened the can to the surprise of the ‘ajacied’. However, the Amsterdam team quickly recovered from the blow and took advantage of a penalty by Van Hecke to tie the crash thanks to the fireproof Dusan Tadic.

The leaders pressed during the second half and managed to turn the scoreboard, definitively, thanks to Haller, the center forward that Ajax signed in the winter market. The Frenchman’s target, in the end, gave the three points to an Ajax that did not suffer and that added its fourth consecutive victory.

Despite PSV’s victory yesterday, Amsterdam’s men continue to maintain their 11-point lead over Eindhoven’s at the top of the standings with six rounds left before the end of the Eredivisie.