Eibar took advantage of a thousand wonders the relative lack of motivation of a Granada with the duties done to win at home, second consecutive victory for the Basques and the first away from Ipurua in eight months, and tie the permanence. Incidentally, the 1-2 almost condemns Mallorca, Leganés and Espanyol to the harsh reality of the descent.

06/28/2020

Act at 22:09

CEST

Lucas Cadet

GRA

EIB

Pomegranate

Aaron; Víctor Díaz, Germán, Vallejo, Neva (Gil Dias, 73 ‘); Yan Eteki (Soldier, 46 ‘), Yangel Herrera; Doors (Antoñín, 82 ‘), Fede Vico, Machís; Carlos Fernández.

Eibar

Dmitrovic; Róber Correa, Burgos, Bigas, Rafa Soares (Cote, 65 ‘); Pape Diop, Sergio Álvarez; De Blasis, Orellana (Charles, 76 ‘), Inui (Cristóforo, 65’); Kike García (Edu Expósito, 87 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.16 De Blasis. 1-1 M.48 Soldier. 1-2 M.69 Kike García.

Referee

From Cerro Grande (Madrid). TA: Germán (95 ‘) / -.

Incidents

New Los Cármenes. Behind closed doors.

Under a Saharan heat, Nasrids and Eibarreses jumped onto the pitch. Departure, injury Rui Silva located the Valencian Aaron Escandell under the local sticks, betting Diego Martínez for a defense of four. The first warning was local, ten minutes into a leaked pass on the race of Carlos Fernandezwhose low center sent him high Darwin Machís in struggle with Rafa Soares. A penalty was requested, but nothing was indicated.

He immediately began to carbure the gunsmith box, capturing the weaknesses of a Granada more accustomed to the defense of five. The playmaker of Balanceskillful and elusive, they began to create danger and The 0-1 came quickly. Kike enabled on Pablo de Blasis’ career, and the Argentine defined in crack mode, petroleum jelly from the front before the departure of Aaron.

He was able to repeat his own De Blasis just two minutes later, saving the local goal. Despite the 33-degree level grass, Eibar seemed to be playing on a smooth Gipuzkoa spring afternoon, comfortable and dynamic.

The game was sliding down a torpor slope. Neither one trod the areas, with a symphony of meaningless shots and struggles in the core that only broke Orellana with a good entrance to the baseline, low center without finisher, and with a far shot that saved Aaron soberly. No news of the Granada attack, and rest with the just advantage for those of the Lower Deba.

Diego Martínez’s change in the break could not have gone better. I entered the dispute Roberto Soldado, and just two minutes after the game resumed, header to the battering ram after a perfect service Doors from the right side. Granada and its own had another face Soldier it almost repeats just a couple of minutes later.

Dangerous Basque response at nine minutes, with Kike Garcia finishing off the Mulhacen volley in the front of the small area after a very well braided counter. Visitors reacted by the hand of Orellana, but Granada was approaching the goal in a whiplash Fede Vico too focused, easy for Dmitrovic of fists.

And when the Nasrid eleventh seemed to be intoning, a well-built Eibarrés attack to the left between Cote and Orellana I finished it Kike Garcia with control and auction at the half turn, low and glued to the stick. Impossible ball for Aaron, one to two in the lights.

Granada wanted to react, but they no longer had gasoline or that hunger that gives the urgent need for points. And in a counter I would forgive De Blasis the one to three, already on the barrier of the 88th minute of the match. In the added, he could equalize Granada attacking in waves, but the Guipuzcoan rear worked wonderfully and three gold points go towards Ipurua.