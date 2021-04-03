Summary and goals of Granada

04/03/2021

On at 4:41 PM CEST

EFE

Villarreal achieved their third victory in a row in LaLiga Santander by beating Granada (0-3) with an exhibition of Gerard Moreno, author of the three goals, and climbed to fifth place in the standings after signing a great game at Nuevo Los Cármenes.

GRA

VILE

grenade

Rui Silva; Quini, Germán (Vallejo, 61 ‘), Domingos Duarte, Víctor Díaz (Machís, 53’); Gonalons (Jorge Molina, 61 ‘), Yangel Herrera, Montoro (Adrián Marín, 74’); Kenedy, Antonio Puertas, Soldier (Fede Vico, 74 ‘).

Villarreal

Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo (Coquelin, 76 ‘), Rubén Peña (Chukwueze, 63’), Manu Trigueros (Alberto Moreno, 84 ‘); Gerard Moreno (Paco Alcacer, 63 ‘), Bacca (Moi Gómez, 63’).

Goals

0-1 M. 9 Gerard Moreno, from a penalty. 0-2 M. 18 Gerard Moreno. 0-3 M. 60 Gerard Moreno, from a penalty.

Referee

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic). TA: Soldado (39 ‘) and Quini (46 +) / Parejo (22’) and Mario Gaspar (43 ‘).

Stadium

New Los Cármenes. Door closed.

The Spanish international, with a brilliant and deadly performance, He was the true leader of an authoritarian Villarreal and that was far superior to his rival, who fell after two consecutive wins at home, a victim of the talent and success of the Barcelona striker, who scored two penalty goals, the first and third, and the second in a sensational individual action.

The quarterfinals of the Europa League that will begin next Thursday did not condition either of the two coaches, the local Diego Martínez and the visitor Unai Emery, at the time of making their eleven, since nothing was saved at the beginning.

Villarreal was better in the first half and showed it from the beginning with a good chance as soon as the clash started. Gerard Moreno, whose header did not surprise Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Marked own Gerard Moreno the 0-1 in the 9th minute by converting a penalty by hand of Victor Diaz, after a header from Pau Torres, which the referee pointed out after reviewing it in the VAR at the request.

When the locals began to react, it appeared again Gerard Moreno, at 19 minutes, to sign the 0-2 with a sensational individual action that began with a heel dribble against German Sanchez and followed with a great shot to overcome above Rui Silva, with Joaquin Marin ‘Quini’ pushing a ball that was already entering the back of the net.

In the rest of the first half, Granada had more the ball, unable to create clear chances against Sergio Asenjo’s goal, while Villarreal was vertical and dangerous on the counter, especially in a play in which Rubén Peña could score the 0-3.

The second half started like the first, with a clear chance from an omnipresent Gerard Moreno, who sent a header to the post.

He also forgave the 0-3 Manu Trigueros, in a point-blank shot that Víctor Díaz ultimately took out, in the midst of a barrage of play from a much superior Villarreal.

At game time the visitors sentenced the shock by scoring again Gerard Moreno penalty, maximum penalty committed by Rui Silva on Manu Trigueros in an action initiated by a great pass into space, of course, from his own Gerard Moreno.

With the crash sentenced and both teams thinking, yes, about their European commitments on Thursday, Paco Alcacer and Mario gaspar they forgave good occasions to extend the income of goals in favor of theirs.

Granada’s clearest goal chance came 9 minutes from time, with a penalty committed by the French Etienne Capoue about Jorge Molina that the veteran rojiblanco striker sent out.