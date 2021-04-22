Summary and goals of Granada

04/22/2021

On at 23:34 CEST

EFE

The grenade achieved its second consecutive victory by beating this Thursday 4-1 to a Eibar very erratic in both areas, which is still at the bottom of the standings and is now five points away from permanence, while the victory allows the Andalusians, very serious and effective throughout the match, to continue the round of 16 and not lose the path of European posts.

GRA

EIB

grenade

Rui Silva; Foulquier, Germán Sánchez, Vallejo (Nehuen Pérez, 81 ‘), Quini; Herrera, Montoro (Víctor Díaz, 71 ‘); Puertas, Jorge Molina (Gonalons, 51 ‘), Machís (Kenedy, 71’); Soldier (Carlos Neva, 81 ‘).

Eibar

Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Sergio Álvarez (Cote, 60 ‘), Oliveira, Rafa (Pedro León, 46’); Atienza, Diop (Quique, 60 ‘), Recio; Pozo, Kike García (Rodrigues, 83 ‘) and Bryan Gil (Unai, 83’).

Goals

1-0 M. 21 Soldier. 2-0 M. 37 Doors. 2-1 M. 64 Kike García. 3-1 M. 77 Soldier. 4-1 M. 81 Kenedy.

Referee

Jaime Latre (Aragonese). TA: Jorge Molina (41 ‘) / Recio (42’).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at Nuevo Los Cármenes corresponding to matchday 31 of the Santander League.

So many of Roberto Soldado and of Antonio Puertas they allowed the grenade leave with a clear advantage at halftime after an equal first half despite the score, while in the second, which was a want and not power of the Eibar, Kike Garcia reduced differences before the locals sentenced the duel with another as much Soldier and the last of the Brazilian Robert Kenedy.

The first leg of the meeting was quite balanced, with the two teams respecting each other more than expected and more eager not to make any mistakes than to manufacture good offensive actions. José Luis García ‘Recio’ The first shot on goal was signed in the middle of the opening act, before which the Portuguese goalkeeper showed a lot of confidence Rui Silva, in the action just before 1-0.

A powerful and placed shot from outside the area of Roberto Soldado, after a good inside pass from Antonio Puertas, served to overtake the locals, although the VAR had to validate the action when breaking Anaitz Arbilla the offside indicated in the first instance by the referee trio.

The Eibar responded with a clear double chance of Bryan gil and from portuguese Rafa Soares, funded by a Rui Silva that, shortly after, reappeared with success before another auction of the asset Bryan gil.

The grenade He shot again to make it 2-0, in the 37th minute and after a corner kick, in his second dangerous arrival of the game, this time with a kick from outside the penalty area. Antonio Puertas that came to lightly touch Miguel Angel Atienza to mislead the Serbian Marko dmitrovic.

The Eibar He went out for all in the second half, with the Senegalese Pape Diop finishing head high, Tough putting in trouble Rui Silva in a corner kick and Sergio Alvarez hooking a volley in a good position to score but did not find a goal.

The clearest opportunity for the visitors came at game time with a heads-up of Pedro Leon in view of Rui Silva that the gunsmith attacker concluded with a shot out. The insistence of Eibar caused the 2-1 to arrive, marked by Kike Garcia after taking a good individual action against Jesus Vallejo in the red and white area.

Granada, too contemplative in the second half, touched his third goal with a header from the French Maxime gonalons that was about to rivet Soldier on the goal line.

The rojiblancos, however, took advantage of the offensive bet of the Eibar and the first time they could mount a dangerous counter they scored 3-1 in an action well carried out by Kenedy and closed with an auction to pleasure by Soldier. The visitors fell apart with that goal and, immediately afterwards, a terrible transfer with the head of José Ángel Valdés ‘Cote’ to Dmitrovic was taken advantage of by Kenedy to score 4-1.