Summary and goals of Granada

04/08/2021

On at 23:40 CEST

Alba Lopez

Granada is probably writing its last lines in Europe this season, but let them take away the dance from Diego Martínez’s team, who did not cheat in Los Cármenes first of all a Manchester United and only a controversial penalty in the aftermath prevents him from traveling to the ‘Theater of Dreams’ willing to continue dreaming.

GRA

MUN

grenade

Rui Silva; Víctor Díaz, Duarte (Germán, 53 ‘), Vallejo, Neva (Foulquier, 74’); Yangel Herrera, Gonalons (Eteki, 86 ‘), Montoro; Puertas, Soldado (Suárez, 86 ‘), Kenedy (Machís, 74’).

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw (Telles, 46 ‘); Pogba (Matic, 73 ‘), McTominay; James, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood (Van de Beek, 85 ‘); Rashford (Cavani, 65 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 30 Rashford. 0-2 M. 89 Bruno Fernandes, from a penalty.

Referee

Soares Dias (Portugal). TA: Duarte (51 ‘) and Eteki (88’) / Pogba (8 ‘), McTominay (39’), Shaw, (43 ‘), Maguire (72’) and Matic (84 ‘).

Incidents

Los Cármenes. Behind closed doors.

The goals of Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in Los Cármenes (0-2) they complicate the company, but the image that the rojiblancos leave in Andalusia against a category rival is worth its weight in gold and will not be forgotten by the fans, who today escorted the team bus to the stadium with a motorcycle caravan.

The proof of the respect that Granada has earned in Europe was the line-up that Solskjaer brought out in Los Cármenes. Absolutely nothing was saved. Not even to From Gea, a regular substitute in the Europa League and who was from the starting game in Nasrid lands. Upstairs, the Norwegian had all his artillery. Included Rashford, who came to the game touched but forced to help his team. And wow he got it…

Diego Martinez, for its part, He did not risk with the recently recovered Suárez and Foulquier, but with Carlos Neva due to the shortage of full-backs. And the bet worked from the beginning. Until the lack of rhythm began to take its toll on the Portuense, who was seen with a lot of desire but without that spark that gives you the accumulation of minutes throughout the season.

Nothing could be reproached against Granada in the first half. It started well and ended better. The problem is that in between he let himself eat the toast in a long ball from Lindelöf that Rashford took advantage of to win his back by speed to the red and white rear and beat Rui Silva in the heads up. The oriented control of the English striker was one of those who sit chair.

THE GRANADA, FROM LESS TO MORE

Until then, United had been slightly superior. Without excessive brightness, but with the trinity that gives you having two players like Pogba and Bruno Fernandes from your side. It was tick, however, and the movie completely changed. Diego Martínez’s team began to believe, far from being daunted by the scoreboard against him, and The miracle draw did not arrive in a rehearsed foul that ended with a shot from Herrera to the post. Soldier had it shortly after at the exit of a corner kick and already on the edge of halftime Kenedy on a very difficult volley that De Gea saved. If he had to die, he would be done with his boots on.

Rashford’s goal against Granada: don’t lose control of the ball! | MEDIAPRO

Duarte’s injury complicated things after the holiday. Although the script was not modified with the input of Germán. For the ‘Red Devils’ Telles had replaced Shaw, who had seen a yellow card. Solksjaer didn’t want to leave anything to chance. And he also put Cavani by Rashford, who was beginning to feel tired.

The game, however, was rojiblanco at that time. The arreons in attack were constant and Herrera was giving an authentic recital. The Venezuelan appeared everywhere to facilitate the work of his colleagues and he did everything well. But in the last meters the Nasrid team punctured the bone before the orderly English defense, who lost to Maguire for the return because of the cardboard that he saw in the second part. Not even the irruption of the rebellious Machís managed to clear the panorama. Yes it did, but for the Mancunian side, the ‘slap’ of Eteki that punished the referee with a penalty almost on the horn and puts United with a foot and a half in the semifinals of the Europa League.