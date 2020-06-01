The ‘Gladbach cleared all doubt and reminded the dominating team of the first stage of competition. To the rhythm of Neuhaus, a very young and talented attacking midfielder, the colts trampled on a brazen and harmless Union Berlin. Marco Rose and his disciples regain the Champions zone.

B. Mönchengladbach

Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini (Wendt, 90 ‘); Herrmann (Kramer, 72 ‘), Neuhaus (Doucouré, 90’), Hofmann (Traoré, 82 ‘); Thuram, Stindl (Bénes, 82 ‘), Plea.

Union berlin

Gikiewicz; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic (Kroos, 46 ‘); Trimmel, Gentner (Ujah, 80 ‘), Promel, Lenz (Ryerson, 60’) (Mees, 65 ‘); Ingvartsen (Malli, 80 ‘), Andersson, Bülter.

Goals

1-0 M.17 Neuhaus. 2-0 M.41 Thuram. 2-1 M.50 Andersson. 3-1 M.59 Thuram. 4-1 M.81 Plea.

Referee

Willenborg (Germany). TA: Hofmann, Lainer, Neuhaus / Bülter, Friedrich.

Countryside

Borussia Park. No fans.

Florian Neuhaus – write down that name – remembered the best version of Mesut Özil and gave watermarks, passes between lines and ball drives only within reach of the chosen ones. He even tried his luck with a shot from home that did not end in the best goal of the season for very little. He did beat Gikiewicz after over a quarter of an hour. Grabs, hugs and judo keys did not stop the career of a Neuhaus who, destabilized and almost from the ground, took out the pool cue to give the right and necessary effect with his left foot and beat the capital goalkeeper.

Urs Fischer’s painting was not inhibited. Berliners cheeky at the start. Children in defense. The ‘Gladbach was tickling them with high pressure. And in a choral play at the edge of the break would come 2-0. Plea-Thuram connection so that the Franco-Italian striker headed at the first post and in static the second in the afternoon.

Reaction ‘interruptus’

Union Berlin closed the gap in a waterspout. Stop ball action, Ingvartsen who gives in involuntarily and Andersson encouraged the contest by exploiting his powerful aerial game. But the ‘spicy’ lasted nine minutes. Enough for a choral error by the visiting defense to allow Plea again attend an unmarked Thuram. The striker adjusted his right and pushed with pleasure. Promel had lost a childish ball and Lenz did not shoot the offside well.

The duel entered a phase of lethargy. The ‘Gladbach dropped the revs, tapping and tapping the leather to anesthetize a tough enemy, despite the adverse 3-1. The lace and the prize for Plea would arrive in the final stretch. Stindl opened on the left, Bensebaini focused on the penalty spot and the Frenchman, first and with the shin guard, established the final 4-1. Duties done.

